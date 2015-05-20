Fitch Downgrades Erste's Czech and Slovak Subs; Affirms Komercni Banka

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/WARSAW, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Czech Republic-based Ceska Sporitelna (CS) to 'A-' from 'A' and of Slovakia-based Slovenska Sporitelna (SLSP) to 'BBB+' from 'A'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Czech Republic-based Komercni Banka's (KB) Long-term IDR at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed CS's and KB's Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'a-', and SLSP's at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS AND VIABILITY RATINGS The downgrade of CS's and SLSP's Long-term IDRs is driven by the downgrade of parent Erste Group Bank AG (Erste) to 'BBB+'/Stable (see 'Fitch Downgrades Large Austrian Banks on Support Revision' at www.fitchratings.com). Following the downgrades, CS's and SLSP's IDRs are now driven by their respective standalone creditworthiness as expressed in their respective VRs, rather than by potential support from Erste. KB's IDRs continue to be based on the bank's intrinsic strength, but its Long-term IDR at the 'A-' level also remains underpinned by potential support from its majority shareholder Societe Generale (SG; A/Stable/a, see 'Fitch Affirms Societe Generale at 'A'; Upgrades Viability Rating' at www.fitchratings.com). The Stable Outlooks on CS, SLSP and KB are driven by Fitch's view of prospects for their standalone credit profiles, and hence VRs. The affirmation of the banks' VRs reflects limited recent changes to their standalone profiles. The VRs reflect the banks' consistently sound financial metrics, strong franchises in their domestic markets and reasonable outlooks for both the Czech and Slovak economies. The banks have continued to demonstrate healthy profitability (with operating return on average equity (ROAE) of 16%-21% for the three banks in 2014), although this has been under moderate pressure from a low interest rate environment, competition and from the fiscal framework (SLSP). Performance has been supported by favourable macro trends (the Czech economy expanded 2% in 2014, after two years of contraction, while Slovak GDP grew 2.4%), well-established client franchises, leading positions in their respective markets (facilitating business growth), effective cost controls and moderate or low loan impairment charges (KB). Asset quality remains adequate and reserve coverage of problem loans is strong. Capital buffers, in particular, are a rating strength, with Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratios of 23%-27% for the three banks at end-2014. Comfortable liquidity positions and stable funding, with loan/deposit ratios of 70%-87%, mean refinancing risk is low. The VRs also factor in Fitch's expectation of continued economic growth in both the Czech Republic and Slovakia (Fitch forecasts GDP to expand at an average 2.6% for the Czech Republic and 2.8% for Slovakia in 2015-2016), although both countries remain highly exposed to deterioration in the performance of the eurozone. In addition, the VRs factor in the three banks' sizable exposure to the property market, mainly through residential mortgage lending, and significant direct exposure, both on- and off-balance sheets, to cyclical sectors: construction and commercial real estate lending is between 77% and 103% of the banks' respective FCC. These sectors remain under greater pressure in Slovakia, with generally high reported default rates, although less so in the Czech Republic. CS is now rated one-notch above its parent. This reflects CS's strong independent funding profile, and our expectation that the Czech regulator would act to prevent any excessive up-streaming of capital or liquidity, in case of stress at the parent bank. At the same time, the high level of integration between CS (and SLSP) and Erste means that the VRs of the subsidiaries are likely to remain closely linked to those of the parent. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS AND VIABILITY RATINGS Further upside potential for CS's and KB's VRs remains limited, given the banks' concentration in the fairly small Czech economy and the already rather high levels of their respective VRs. An upgrade of SLSP's VR would be contingent on significant further improvement in the operating environment and the bank's financial metrics remaining strong. The VRs would likely be resilient to a moderate deterioration in the operating environment. However, sharp deterioration in the eurozone economies materially affecting the banks' asset quality and performance, could lead to the VRs being downgraded. A material increase of risk appetite and leverage could also be negative for the VRs. CS's and SLSP's Long-term IDRs are sensitive to changes in their VRs. KB's Long-term IDR could be upgraded if its VR is upgraded, or if parent SG is upgraded; KB's Long-term IDR would only be downgraded if both its VR and SG's Long-term IDR are downgraded. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SUPPORT RATINGS In Fitch's view, CS and SLSP remain core subsidiaries for Erste, and KB a strategically important subsidiary for SG, and we expect Erste's and SG's propensity to support to remain high. Accordingly, parental support provides a floor for the subsidiaries' Long-term IDRs at one notch below those of the parents for SLSP and KB, and two notches below for CS. The lower floor for CS reflects the bank's greater relative size to its parent, which could moderately impair Erste's ability to provide support. The downgrade of CS'and SLSP's Support Ratings to '2' from '1' reflects Fitch's view of Erste's now weaker ability to provide support, if needed, following the downgrade of its ratings. Fitch's view of the still high parental propensity to provide support takes into account the near full ownership (Erste holds 99% of CS and 100% of SLSP), the geographical proximity of the Czech, Slovak and Austrian markets and the importance of CS and SLSP for Erste's long-term focused strategy on central and eastern Europe (CEE), and high level of parent-subsidiary integration. CS's and SLSP's importance for group operating performance also remains significant: at end-2014, they contributed 17% and 7%, respectively, of Erste's consolidated assets, and 21% and 10%, respectively, of the group's gross operating revenues in 2014. The two subsidiaries' pre-tax profit was positive, while the group as a whole reported losses because of large losses incurred in other CEE markets. KB's Support Rating of '1' reflects Fitch's view of an extremely high probability of support from SG, if needed. This takes into account SG's ratings, the significance of the broader CEE region for SG's international strategy, KB's role as SG's largest and best performing subsidiary in the CEE, the common branding of SG and KB, and SG's majority ownership of the subsidiary (SG holds a 60% stake in KB, with the remainder broadly held). The Support Ratings, and the floors they provide for the subsidiaries' Long-term IDRs, are sensitive to changes in the parent banks' Long-term IDRs, or in Fitch's view of their propensity to support their subsidiaries. The rating actions are as follows: Ceska Sporitelna Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-' Slovenska Sporitelna Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' Komercni Banka Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-' Contact: Primary Analyst Olga Ignatieva Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow, 115054 Secondary Analyst Radu Gheorghiu Analyst +44 20 3530 1253 Committee Chairperson Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 