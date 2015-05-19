Fitch Downgrades IDRs of Ulster Bank and Ulster Bank Ireland; Upgrades VRs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Ulster Bank Limited's (UBL) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB+'/'F2' from 'A-'/'F1' and Ulster Bank Ireland Limited's (UBIL) Long-term IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and has affirmed its Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlooks on both banks are Stable. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded UBL's and UBIL's Viability Ratings to 'bb' from 'ccc'. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of UBL's and UBIL's parent banking group, The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBSG, BBB+/Stable/F2) and of its subsidiaries and also as part of a periodic portfolio review of the Irish banking groups rated by Fitch. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS The IDRs, senior debt ratings and Support Ratings (SRs) for UBL and UBIL are based on the high likelihood that support from their ultimate parent, the UK-based banking group, The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc would be provided in case of need. The downgrade of the Long-term IDR reflects the downgrade of RBSG's, which resulted from assumptions of reduced propensity to provide support from it in case of need by the UK authorities (see "Fitch Downgrades Royal Bank of Scotland Group to 'BBB+' Upgrades VR to 'bbb+', available on www.fitchratings.com). UBL's ratings are equalised with those of RBSG, reflecting the group's plans under its strategy to strengthen the integration of the UK part of this business (in Northern Ireland) with the group's personal and business banking division. This will entail a direct reporting line to the head of this division at RBSG and a closer integration of products and pricing. UBIL's Long-term IDR is notched down once from RBSG's, reflecting our view that the subsidiary's role in the group has become more important again after a strategic review undertaken by RBSG in late 2014. As a result of the review, a potential sale of this subsidiary is no longer deemed to be part of the group's strategy. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING UBL's and UBIL's IDRs and SRs and UBIL's senior debt ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the role of these subsidiaries within RBSG and to changes in RBSG's ability to support them. The ratings could be downgraded if Fitch concludes that these subsidiaries no longer fit into RBSG's core strategy or if the ratings of RBSG are downgraded. The Stable Outlook on the banks' Long-term IDRs reflects that on the ultimate parent. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR Fitch has assigned common VRs to UBIL and UBL to reflect the large size of UBIL compared with its parent, and common management between the two entities. However, a change in strategic direction taken by the two entities, combined with differing reporting lines and products, could result in a stand-alone assessment of the creditworthiness of the two entities and an eventual differentiation between the two VRs. The upgrade of the VRs of both entities consider the material improvement in the banks' capitalisation resulting from a combination of deleveraging, improving profitability and large reserve coverage of legacy impaired loans. The latter has also reduced tail risk that could arise from further deterioration in asset values in Ireland and the UK. Furthermore, UBIL has returned to profitability, albeit largely due to material releases of excess impairment provisions and reserves. The VRs also reflect material challenges over the coming years in improving efficiency and re-launching the banks' core business. Earnings are likely to remain under pressure as long as the large stock of tracker mortgages on its book account for the majority of residential mortgages. Capital, funding and liquidity at both banks has improved as a result of the large sale of assets achieved by RBSG's capital resolution group, which achieved sales at higher-than-expected prices, thus releasing provisions, improving liquidity and reducing pressure on capital. However, we do not believe that current capital levels will be sustained in the long-term, given the possibility of dividends being up-streamed in the short- to medium-term. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR An upgrade of UBL's and UBIL's VRs would be contingent on evidence of stabilising or improving asset quality, accompanied by a sustainable return to profitability providing capital flexibility. Downside risk is limited in the near term as solvency is protected by a strong capital buffer and fairly healthy levels of provisioning on impaired loans. The rating actions are as follows: UBL Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb' from 'ccc' Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1' UBIL Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb' from 'ccc' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured long term notes: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' Senior unsecured short term notes: affirmed at 'F2' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' Contact: Primary Analyst Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Marc Ellsmore Analyst +44 20 3530 1438 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria and dated 20 March 2015 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.