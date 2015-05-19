Fitch Downgrades Royal Bank of Scotland Group to 'BBB+' Upgrades VR to 'bbb+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today downgraded the Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBSG), of Royal Bank of Scotland Plc (RBS), of National Westminster Bank plc (NatWest), of Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited (RBSIL) and Royal Bank of Scotland NV to 'BBB+'/F2' from 'A/F1'. The Long and Short-term IDRs of RBSG's US-based broker dealer, RBS Securities Inc. (RBSSI) have been downgraded to 'BBB+/F2' from 'A-/F1'. The Outlook on the IDRs is Stable. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for senior creditors of UK banks, in line with developments at the EU level. Following the revision of our expectation for state support, the IDRs of RBSG are now driven by the bank's standalone creditworthiness as expressed in its Viability Rating (VR). A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT - RBSG, RBS AND NATWEST RBSG's, RBS's and NatWest's IDRs are driven by their standalone creditworthiness and are hence equalised with their VRs. Fitch assesses their VR on a consolidated basis as they are managed as a group and they are highly integrated. The common VRs have been upgraded to 'bbb+' to reflect the significant progress made in improving both the group's overall risk profile and its capital position. The group's organisational structure is becoming increasingly simpler, with a significantly moderated geographic footprint, reduced duplications, and improved IT systems, processes and controls. Capitalisation has a high influence on the VRs. The group has generated almost 300bp of capital in the 15 months since end-2013, largely through the deleveraging of its RBS Capital Resolution (RCR) division or through the sale/winding down of some of its capital-intensive investment banking business. The group's reported ratios (CET1 of 11.5% at end-1Q15) do not yet reflect the sale of nearly 60% of Citizens Financial Group (CFG) as they exclude the large non-controlling interest and consolidate all of CFG's risk-weighted assets (RWAs which represented 20% of consolidated RWAs at end-1Q15). Currently the group owns a 41% stake in CFG, following the sale of a second tranche of shares in March, but should be able to reach its target of below 35% by year-end, the proportion at which it will be able to start to deconsolidate it. A full exit is targeted by end-2016, which would release the rest of CFG's RWAs. However, profitability - the group's main weakness - remains under significant pressure from high restructuring costs (reducing the scale and scope of its corporate and investment banking business; separating the Williams and Glynn branches; preparing for the implementation of a UK ring-fenced bank, and implementing its transformation and simplification programme) and because of further large conduct and litigation costs (notably US RMBS-related) the bank faces. These are likely to continue to generate large losses in 2015 and/or 2016, dependent on when they occur. There is a risk that some material charges will be borne before the capital benefit from exiting CFG will be realised. However, we believe that the current capital base (GBP40bn CET1 at end-1Q15 and around GBP47bn Fitch Core Capital) and likely RWA trajectory over 2015 (further de-risking and the sale of only a small amount more of CFG would make the group's end-2015 target of less than GBP300bn look achievable versus the GBP349bn position at end-1Q15) provides a meaningful underlying cushion. In the longer term, RBSG should be able to generate less volatile and stronger profits. The group is set to benefit from a more targeted focus on its strong UK franchise where it has leading market shares in various areas within the SME, retail and medium-sized corporate space. However, in the meantime, the continuing restructuring of the group weighs on our overall assessment of the group's company profile, management and strategy relative to UK peers. While the proportion of impaired loans on its balance sheet remains high compared with UK peers, it has been reducing (6.4% impaired loan ratio, on a statutory basis, at end-1Q15 versus 9% a year earlier). They are also significantly covered by impairment reserves, reducing the proportion of the bank's capital which is still at risk from negative asset valuations (net impaired loans/Fitch Core Capital was around 18% at end-1Q15). A large portion of its problematic assets are in the Republic of Ireland extended through its subsidiary, Ulster Bank Ireland Limited, where residential mortgage loans remain part of its core activities but are significantly underperforming both in terms of delinquencies and yield. The bank now operates with a much more balanced funding profile, with an improved balance between the maturities of its assets and liabilities, with a much reduced reliance on wholesale (particularly short-term) funds, and a large, high-quality liquidity buffer. The VR of RBSG is driven by the same factors as those that drive the VRs of RBS and Natwest, but also takes into account the absence of holding company double leverage. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT - RBSG, RBS AND NATWEST Fitch considers that the IDRs and VRs are capable of gradual improvement over the longer term but RSBG faces strong medium-term challenges, particularly in terms of the uncertainty on the size and timing or its expected regulatory fines it faces. If the fines imposed on the bank are particularly expensive or if any litigation or reputation impact becomes particularly disruptive, the ratings of RBSG could be downgraded. In the longer-term, and reflecting its strong core franchise across many segments, Fitch sees potential for the VRs of the group's core operating banks to reach the 'a' category, assuming a strengthening in revenue generation and stronger control over costs. Other key drivers for an upgrade would include further reduction in risk, greater visibility on its ability to execute its new core strategy and cost reduction, and the outcome of overhanging political, litigation and conduct risk. However, depending on how capital is transmitted within the group from the holding company, on the level of ultimate double-leverage at the holding company and on the breakdown of activities undertaken by the different entities of the group, it is possible that some rating differentiation between the various group entities would emerge, both in terms of VR and IDR, over the medium to longer-term. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SR and SRF - RBSG, RBS AND NATWEST The downgrade of RBSG's, RBS's and Natwest's SRs to '5' from '1' and revision of their Support Rating Floors (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A' reflects Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the UK sovereign in the event that either RBSG, RBS or NatWest become non-viable. In Fitch's view, the UK's bank resolution framework is now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required in the EU from 1 January 2016. In the UK, legislation to allow for the bail-in of senior creditors has been in place since January 2015. Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - RBS NV, RBSIL AND RBSSI The IDRs of RBS NV are equalised with RBSG's, reflecting a high probability that RBSG would support it, if needed. It is a fairly small, but wholly owned, integrated subsidiary of the group, akin to a division, whose default would have serious implications for the wider group. Its SR has been downgraded to '2' from '1' because of the downgrade of RBSG's Long-term IDR. The IDRs of RBSIL are equalised with RBSG, reflecting a high probability that RBSG would support it, if needed. This is reflected in the assignment of a SR of '2'. It is a fairly small, but wholly owned and integrated deposit-gathering subsidiary of the group, whose default would have serious implications for the wider group. The ratings of these subsidiaries are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of RBSG's propensity to support them (which we consider unlikely) or to a change in RBSG's IDRs. The IDRs of RBSSI, RBSG's US broker dealer, are also equalised with RBSG's IDRs, reflecting the refocused activities at RBSSI which are viewed as well-aligned with RBSG's strategy, and the reduced size of the organisation which indicates that the ability to support RBSSI, relative to RBSG's financial resources, would be manageable. Although no explicit guarantees or cross default provisions are present, a default of RBSSI would be viewed as posing significant reputational risk to RBSG. The assignment of a SR of '2' to RBSSI reflects Fitch's view that there is a high propensity of support being extended to RBSSI from RBSG. The ratings and Outlook of RBSSI are primarily sensitive to changes in the ratings and Outlook of RBSG, and therefore, would be expected to move in step with any changes to RBSG's ratings or Outlook. In addition, RBSSI's ratings could be negatively influenced by a change in Fitch's perception of the likelihood of support being extended to RBSSI from RBSG. This could result in notching between the ratings if Fitch views the propensity to support as being materially diminished. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID RATINGS The ratings of all subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by RBSG group companies are notched down from the common VR assigned to individual group companies, reflecting a combination of Fitch's assessment of their incremental non-performance risk relative to their VRs (up to three notches) and assumptions around loss severity (one or two notches). These features vary considerably by instrument: subordinated debt with no coupon flexibility is notched down once from the VR for incremental loss severity; upper tier 2 subordinated debt is notched down three times (once for loss severity and twice for incremental non-performance risk); innovative tier 1 and preferred stock is notched down either four or five times, dependent on incremental non-performance risk (twice for loss severity and either two or three times for incremental non-performance risk). The ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the VRs of the issuers or their parents. The rating of RBS Holdings USA Inc's commercial paper programme, which is equalised with the Short-term IDR of RBSG, reflects the unconditional guarantee provided by its ultimate parent. It has been downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1', in line with the parent's downgrade, and withdrawn as the programme will no longer be used. LIST OF RATING ACTIONS RBSG Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A' Senior unsecured market linked securities: downgraded to 'BBB+emr' from 'Aemr' Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A' Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' Innovative, Non-innovative Tier 1 and Preferred stock: upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+' USD1.2bn, US780097AH44; GBP200m XS0121856859; USD1bn US780097AE13 and USD300m US7800978790: upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-' RBS Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A' Senior unsecured market linked securities: downgraded to 'BBB+emr' from 'Aemr' Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A' Subordinated Lower Tier 2 debt upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' Subordinated Upper Tier 2 debt upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB' EUR1bn dated subordinated debt, XS0201065496 upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' National Westminster Bank plc Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Long-term and Short-term senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB+/F2' from 'A'/ 'F1' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A' Subordinated Lower Tier 2 debt: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' Subordinated Upper Tier 2 debt: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB' RBS NV Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB+'/'F2' from 'A'/'F1' Senior unsecured market linked securities: downgraded to 'BBB+emr' from 'Aemr' Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1' Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' RBS International Ltd Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Support Rating assigned at '2' RBS Holding USA Inc CP programme: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' and withdrawn RBS Securities Inc. Contact: Primary Analysts Claudia Nelson (RBSG, RBS, RBS NV, NatWest and RBSIL) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Nathan Flanders (RBSSI) Managing Director +1 212 908-0827 Fitch Ratings Inc 33 Whitehall St New York, NY, 10004 Secondary Analysts Christian Scarafia (RBSG, RBS, RBS NV, NatWest and RBSIL) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Claudia Nelson (RBSSI) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Committee Chairperson James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 