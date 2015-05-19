Fitch Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group's IDR to 'A+' and VR to 'a'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Lloyds Banking Group plc's (LBG), Lloyds Bank plc's (LB), HBOS's and of Bank of Scotland's (BoS) Long-term IDRs to 'A+' from 'A' and their Viability Ratings (VR) to 'a' from 'a-'. The Outlook on the IDRs is Stable. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for senior creditors of UK banks, in line with developments at the EU level. As a result, the Support Ratings (SRs) of LBG, LB and BoS have been downgraded to '5' from '1' and their Support Rating Floors (SRF) have been revised downwards to 'No Floor' from 'A'. HBOS's SR is not affected as it is driven by institutional support. Following the revision of our expectation for state support, the Long-term IDRs of LBG and of its immediate banking subsidiaries are driven by their standalone creditworthiness as expressed in their respective VRs. The Long-term IDRs are notched up once from their VRs to reflect the substantial protection afforded to bank and holding company senior creditors by the group's qualifying junior debt. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs Fitch assesses the VRs of LBG, LB, HBOS and BOS on a consolidated basis as they are managed as a group and are highly integrated. The risks of the subsidiary banks are incorporated into our assessment of the group and vice versa and the VR is assigned on a common basis. Specifically for LBG, holding company double leverage is fairly low and we consider its failure risk to be broadly in line with the failure risk of the banking operations in its main operating subsidiaries. The common VR has been upgraded to 'a' to reflect the continuing reduction of legacy assets, which has reduced the bank's exposure to tail risk. Its reported impaired loan ratio was a sound 2.8% at end-1Q15. It also considers the progress made in improving efficiency by simplifying systems and processes, as well as the group's strongly improved capitalisation. We have revised upwards our assessment of the bank's asset quality, risk appetite and capitalisation since our last review of the bank. The group's funding profile and liquidity remain healthy. Operating profitability has risen on the back of higher margins and low impairment charges. While the bank's strong UK franchise and now stable business model means the bank's underlying earnings capacity is sound, our assessment of earnings is weighed down by consistently high conduct charges, notably in respect of the mis-selling of payment protection insurance. LBG's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio has improved steadily as a result of continued deleveraging and now compares well with similarly rated peers'. LBG has also issued a fairly large volume of AT1 securities. The equity credit these receive does not influence the level of the group's VRs, and hence feeds into our 'qualifying junior debt' calculation. Fitch believes that LBG will be capital-generative from profits from 2015 but that growth and dividends payments will result in a slightly lower steady state fully-loaded Basel III CET1 ratio than at present, at around 12%. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs We believe that the high indebtedness of the UK private sector means that the VRs of domestic retail banks in the UK are generally capped in the 'a' range. Therefore an upgrade of the VR would likely be contingent on a demonstration of exceptionally strong and stable credit metrics, in particular materially improved profitability, but also stronger capitalisation. The VR could be downgraded as a result of an increase in risk appetite through greater lending volumes in more high-risk segments, a deterioration of the group's capital position or failure to maintain consistent profitability. A particularly sharp deterioration in the UK economy, and in particular the property market, that results in a material weakening of the group's asset quality, or increasing legacy charges penalising profits for a significantly extended period of time could also be credit- negative. A material increase in holding company double leverage could result in LBG's VR being downgraded. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT The Long-term IDRs and senior debt of LBG, LB, BOS and HBOS are notched up once from their VRs because we believe that the risk of default on senior obligations, as measured by the Long-term IDRs, is lower than the risk of the banks failing, as measured by their VRs. This is because of the large buffer of 'qualifying junior debt' within the group which could be made available to protect senior obligations from default in case of failure, either under a resolution process or as part of a private sector solution (ie, distressed debt exchange) to avoid a resolution action. Absent such a private sector solution, we would expect a resolution action being taken on LBG when it is likely to breach its pillar 1 and pillar 2A CET1 capital requirements. On a risk-weighted basis, these are currently around 6.6% of risk weighted assets (RWA). Fitch believes that the group would need to meet its pillar 1 and pillar 2A total capital requirements immediately after a resolution action. On a risk weighted basis, these are currently around 11.8% of RWA. Given its systemic importance, in Fitch's opinion, LBG would likely also need to maintain most, if not all, of its combined buffer requirement. This means a post resolution action CET1 requirement of around or above 16% of (post recapitalisation) RWA is plausible under a bail-in scenario, dependent on final combined buffer requirements. This figure could be lower under a private sector (ie distressed debt exchange) scenario as part of a broader rehabilitation plan that averts a resolution action. Fitch's view of the regulatory intervention point and post-resolution capital needs taken together suggest a junior debt buffer of 9%-10% of RWA could be required to restore viability without hitting senior creditors. LBG's qualifying junior debt amounted to around 12.5% of RWA at end-2014. While we expect a moderate reduction in this ratio over time, we expect the buffer to remain substantial and our ratings assume it will not fall much below 10% of RWA. We expect legacy junior debt to be increasingly re-financed up to the LBG level and then down-streamed in subordinated form in accordance with the UK's favoured 'single point of entry' holding company resolution strategy for banking groups such as LBG. The 'F1' Short-term IDRs of LBG, LB, BOS and HBOS are at the lower of the two possible Short-term ratings mapped to a Long-term IDR of 'A+'. The group's liquidity profile is sound, but not strong enough to warrant a 'F1+' rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs and SENIOR DEBT LBG and its subsidiaries' Long-term IDRs and Long-term senior debt ratings are sensitive to a material reduction in the size of the qualifying junior debt buffer. Our base case is that the ratio would need to be in the range of 9%-10% of RWA to be able to afford protection to senior creditors. The notching is sensitive to changes in assumptions on the UK authorities' resolution intervention point, post-resolution capital needs for large banking groups such as LBG, and the development of resolution planning more generally. As the Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings are notched up from the group's VRs, they are sensitive to a downgrade of the group's respective VRs. As we believe the VRs and Long-term IDRs of UK banks are likely to be capped in the 'a'/'A' range, an upgrade of the Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings, while not impossible, is unlikely. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SR and SRF The downgrade of LBG, LB and BOS's SRs to '5' and revision of their SRFs to 'No Floor' reflects Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the UK in the event that these banks fail. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and legislation and regulation in the UK are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required in the EU from 1 January 2016. In the UK legislation and regulation to allow for the bail-in of senior creditors have been in place since January 2015. Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. HBOS is an intermediate holding company and its SR of '1' has been affirmed because of the very high probability of institutional support from LBG. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID RATINGS - RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES The ratings of all banks' subordinated debt and hybrid securities are notched down from their VRs, reflecting a combination of Fitch's assessment of their incremental non-performance risk relative to their VRs (up to three notches) and assumptions around loss severity (one or two notches). These features vary considerably by instrument: subordinated debt is notched down once for loss severity; upper tier two debt is notched down three times (once for loss severity and twice for incremental non-performance risk); discretionary tier 1 instruments, including AT1s, are notched down five times (twice for loss severity and three times for incremental non-performance risk); other legacy tier 1 instruments are notched down four times (twice for loss severity and twice for incremental non-performance risk); lower tier 2 enhanced capital notes (ECNs) are notched down twice for loss severity and upper tier two ECNs are notched down three times, two for loss severity and one for incremental non-performance risk. The ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the relevant VRs. AT1 and other discretionary tier 1 instruments are also sensitive to Fitch changing its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in LBG's VR. This could occur if there is a change in capital management or flexibility, or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffers. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LB'S GOVERNMENT-GUARANTEED SENIOR DEBT The ratings of LB's UK government-guaranteed senior debt is rated in line with the UK sovereign rating (AA+/Stable) and is sensitive to changes in that rating The full list of rating actions is as follows: LBG Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a' from 'a-' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A' Senior unsecured EMTN Long-term: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A' Senior unsecured EMTN Short-term: affirmed at 'F1' Senior unsecured notes: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A' Subordinated debt (US53944YAA10): upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+' All other lower Tier 2 subordinated enhanced capital notes: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' Upper Tier 2 subordinated enhanced capital notes (XS0471770817, XS473103348, XS0471767276, XS0473106283): upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' All other Upper Tier 2 subordinated bonds: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' Subordinated non-innovative Tier 1 discretionary debt: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB' Subordinated alternative Tier 1 instruments: upgraded to 'BB+ from 'BB' LB Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a' from 'a-' Support Rating: : downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A' Senior unsecured Long-term debt: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A' Commercial paper and senior unsecured Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' Market linked securities: upgraded to 'A+emr' from 'Aemr' Lower Tier 2: upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+' Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' Innovative Tier 1 subordinated non-discretionary debt (US539473AE82, XS0474660676): upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' Other Innovative Tier 1 subordinated discretionary debt: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB' Guaranteed senior debt affirmed at 'AA+' HBOS Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a' from 'a-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A' Innovative Tier 1 subordinated discretionary debt: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB' Innovative Tier 1 subordinated non-discretionary debt: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' Lower Tier 2 debt: upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+' BOS Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a' from 'a-' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A' Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A' Commercial paper and senior unsecured Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' Lower Tier 2: upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+' Upper Tier 2: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' Contact: Primary Analyst Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Vanessa Flores Associate Director +44 20 3530 1515 Tertiary Analyst John Boulton Director + 44 20 3530 1673 Committee Chairperson James Longsdon Managing Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1076 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria (20 March 2015) are available on www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.