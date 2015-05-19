Fitch Affirms HSBC and UK and HK Subsidiaries at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Holdings plc's (HSBC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the ratings of HSBC's key subsidiaries: HSBC Bank Plc (HSBC Bank, AA-/Stable, a+), The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HKSB, AA-/Stable, aa-), Hang Seng Bank (HSB, A+/Stable, a+) and HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited (AA-/Stable). HSB's Short-term IDR has been upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. The rating affirmations are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss, Hong Kong and European Union commercial banks. As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support Rating (SR) definition of '5', extraordinary sovereign support, while possible, can no longer be relied upon for HSBC Bank and HKSB. We have, therefore, revised their Support Rating Floors (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A' and 'A-', respectively, and subsequently withdrawn them as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. This is because our support assessment is now based on institutional rather than sovereign support. HSBC Bank's Long-term IDR is not affected by today's actions on the SRs and SRFs as it is driven by institutional support. HKSB's Long-term IDR is driven by its Viability Rating and thus also unaffected. The ratings actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally active banking groups. A strong rebound in earnings from securities businesses in 1Q15 is a reminder of the upside potential banks with leading market shares can enjoy. However, regulatory headwinds remain strong, with ever higher capital requirements, costs of continuous infrastructure upgrades and a focus on conduct risks. As capital and leverage requirements evolve, GTUBs are reviewing the balance of their securities operations with other businesses and adapting their business models to provide the most capital-efficient platforms for the future. We expect the GTUBs' other core businesses, including retail and corporate banking, wealth and asset management, to perform well as economic growth, which we expect to be strongest in the US and UK, will underpin revenue. However, pressure on revenue generation in a low interest-rate environment is likely to persist, particularly in Europe, but low loan impairment charges (LICs) in domestic markets should help operating profitability. HSBC KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VRs HSBC's IDRs and VR are underpinned by the group's sound consolidated financial strength, driven in particular by its refocused business model, with leading franchises in key markets and business lines and strong funding and liquidity across the group. HSBC's core businesses, including within its principal subsidiaries of HSBC Bank and HKSB, are managed centrally and their future growth relies on HSBC's global network. The ratings also capture HSBC's low risk appetite, solid capitalisation and reliable earnings that are only moderately variable over economic cycles. Strong capital market access provides additional flexibility to the holding company. The ratings reflect our expectation that the percentage of revenue generated through the international network will increase. This is based on HSBC having refocused its business model around global trade and investment flows. As such, the value of the global network and its effective management continue to be highly important for the group's ratings, as both balance concentration risk and fragmentation. Asset quality is sound. Fitch expects that the group's asset quality will continue to hold up well as further progress on winding down legacy assets, restructuring of underperforming retail activities and overall better controls should mitigate expected moderate loan deterioration resulting from a slowing Chinese economy. HSBC's strong access to retail deposits in Hong Kong and the UK is supported by the capacity to issue in various markets. Centrally and locally held liquidity portfolios, mostly in the form of government bonds, compare well with peers', and the group's limited wholesale funding is well spread. The group's reliable ability to generate earnings which it can allocate within the group supports our capital assessment. The group's sound Fitch-core capital (FCC) ratio of 11.6% was similar to its fully loaded regulatory common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) of 11.2% at end-March 2015. The Stable Outlook captures Fitch's expectation that HSBC will continue to maintain a conservative appetite for risk and low overall risk profile. Holding company double leverage does not negatively affect HSBC's ratings and Fitch considers holding company liquidity as being prudently managed. Senior debt is rated at the same level as HSBC's Long-term IDR as it constitutes unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VRs HSBC Holdings' VR and IDRs could be downgraded if the group's financial flexibility declines. This may be the result of weaker access to capital markets or if a substantial amount of excess capital is trapped in subsidiaries and thus not available for redistribution within the group. Fitch assumes that the bulk of HSBC's excess resources have been and will continue to be up-streamed through the group of intermediate holding companies. The exception is the US where HSBC has been growing its activities to make use of excess capital. The ratings are sensitive to HSBC's financial performance, in particular the ability to generate fungible capital and the ability of HSBC's subsidiaries to pay dividends, in particular that of HKSB. Material damage to HSBC's reputation would be negative as a leading franchise is essential for profit, access to core funding and offering international connectivity. Downside risk could stem from greater-than-cyclical asset deterioration or more aggressive risk- taking, for example from rapid growth in any particular geography. Steadily increasing China risk is not a downward trigger in itself, unless concentration risk is expected to become misaligned with capital and returns. In 2014 HSBC's China risk grew in line with FCC to USD161bn or 1.1x FCC (2013: USD148bn, 1.1x). Any restrictions on HSBC's ability to conduct businesses, which could be the result of the US authorities' decision to revoke the bank's deferred prosecution agreement, would put pressure on the bank's ratings. An upgrade of HSBC's ratings could occur if HSBC a) outperforms on the execution of its strategy, b) better manages its operations by avoiding the recurrence of outsized one-off charges, and c) materially lifts its capitalisation. Fitch could notch the holding company's IDRs and VR down from its assessment of the consolidated group's risk profile if double leverage significantly exceeds 120% over a prolonged period of time or if the role of the holding company changes. The senior debt ratings will move in tandem with the Long-term IDR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF Support for HSBC, a holding company, is unlikely. Consequently, changes to HSBC's SR of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor' are unlikely. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital securities issued by HSBC are notched down from its VR to reflect varying degrees of loss severity (up to two notches) and incremental non-performance risk (up to three notches). As such, Fitch applied three notches from the VR to HSBC's Upper Tier 2 securities (one for loss severity and two for incremental non-performance risk), four notches to Tier 1 securities (two for loss severity and two for incremental non-performance risk), and five notches where HSBC has full discretion over coupon omission, including its Additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities (two for loss severity and three for incremental non-performance risk). The issue ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in HSBC's VR. HSBC's AT1 securities are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in HSBC's VR. This could arise due to a change in Fitch's assessment of HSBC's conservative approach to capital management, reducing HSBC's flexibility to service the securities, or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example. HSBC Bank plc KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND DEBT RATINGS HSBC Bank is a 100% directly owned subsidiary of HSBC whose IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with HSBC's equivalent ratings primarily because we consider HSBC Bank as a key and integral part of the group's business and we believe there to be a very high probability of it being supported, if needed. HSBC Bank is a leading UK bank and the parent of HSBC's European subsidiaries and its default would constitute huge reputational risk to the parent and wider group. The rating of HSBC Bank's senior debt is aligned with the bank's IDRs. The rating of its subordinated debt is notched down once from HSBC Bank's IDR for loss severity; the rating of its upper tier two debt three times (one for loss severity and two for incremental non-performance risk) and the rating of its other capital securities four notches (two for loss severity and two for incremental non-performance risk), in line with equivalent securities at the HSBC level. HSBC Bank's VR is lower than that of HSBC as it factors in higher concentration of market risk and because of its more volatile underlying performance compared with the overall group. HSBC Bank has a large exposure to global banking & markets (GB&M) activities relative to its capital base because the group books a large portion of this business at the bank. Nonetheless, its conservative overall risk appetite is in line with our assessment of risk appetite for the group and this has a strong influence on its VR. HSBC Bank's VR benefits from operational ordinary support from HSBC (for example in respect of our assessment of capital, given its lower reported capital ratios than other independent UK banks), as well as from its brand and international connectivity to the HSBC group. The bank maintains conservative underwriting standards and measured growth targets. Its risk profile has remained low, with some deleveraging of lending in 2014. As the consolidating entity of a number of European markets, the bank has seen some increases in higher-risk loans, including exposure to Russia, Greece and to the oil and gas sector, although, altogether these remain moderately low compared with its equity. Impaired loans have declined year-on-year as the bank has benefited from its continued low risk business model and benign economic conditions in its core UK market. Overall, they represent a small amount of total risk and impairment charges are consistently low. HSBC Bank is funded mainly with retail deposits. Its funding and liquidity is strong, with the latter benefiting from prudent management. Fitch expects performance to remain stable but it remains under pressure from low interest rates in the UK and the rest of Europe. Intensifying competition in the UK mortgage market is expected to put margins under pressure and costs are affected by increased regulatory-driven legal, compliance and risk costs, although further efficiency savings are planned. Not all its European markets have reached targeted penetration levels and some additional restructuring costs may be expected in the short- to medium-term. Capital is managed by HSBC Bank according to its regulatory and business needs within the context of the HSBC group's capital management framework. Regulatory capital ratios declined moderately during 2014 as a result of regulatory headwinds on risk-weighted assets (RWAs). Our assessment of capital incorporates the flexibility of HSBC group's capital and common regulatory oversight of HSBC and HSBC Bank. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs AND DEBT RATINGS HSBC Bank's IDRs and debt ratings are primarily sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in HSBC's IDRs and equivalent debt ratings, unless the bank becomes less important to the wider group or the wider group's ability to support it weakens. Negative pressure on HSBC Bank's VR could be caused by excessive trading volatility out of GB&M, faster-than-envisaged growth or a disproportionate increase in risk in its European subsidiaries. Additional risks arise from further UK-based conduct charges or incremental regulatory-driven compliance and risk management costs materially affecting the bank's profitability and capital generation capacity. Upgrade potential for the VR, one of the highest assigned to UK banks, is limited by the risk associated with the high indebtedness of UK households, to which HSBC Bank is materially exposed. The high proportion of markets business booked on its balance sheet compared with its capital also constrains the VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF We downgraded the SRF to 'No floor' from 'A' and subsequently withdrew it as we believe it is no longer relevant given that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that HSBC Bank becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and legislation and regulation in the UK are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required in the EU from 1 January 2016. In the UK, legislation and regulation to allow for the bail-in of senior creditors has been in place since January 2015. A reinstatement and upward revision of the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the UK sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. We have affirmed HSBC Bank's SR at '1' to reflect our opinion that, although sovereign report is no longer reliable, there is an extremely high likelihood of extraordinary support from its parent HSBC should this be required. The SR reflects Fitch's view that HSBC has a very strong propensity to support HSBC Bank and is highly able to do so, as indicated by its rating but also taking into account the size of any likely solvency support that would be required relative to the capital available in the rest of the group. It is our view that the parent's propensity to support is very strong, given HSBC Bank's key and integral role within the group and the huge reputational risk to the wider group, should HSBC Bank default. The SR is sensitive to significant changes to the parent's ability to support HSBC Bank that could be indicated by a change to the parent's rating or could relate to a change in the size of HSBC Bank relative to HSBC. It is also sensitive to any negative changes to Fitch's view of the parent's propensity to provide support. The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VRs HKSB is a 100% indirectly owned subsidiary of HSBC. Its IDRs are VR-driven and reflect HKSB's domestic market leadership, sound profitability and robust liquidity, with the bank's low risk appetite and very strong funding and liquidity profile having a high influence on the ratings. The ratings also incorporate operational support in the form of management oversight and the group's global network, which mitigates increasing concentration risks from implementing the group-wide China strategy. HKSB is Hong Kong's largest bank and the parent of HSBC subsidiaries in Asia-Pacific. Organic China-related growth on-shore and through cross-border activities will continue to drive HKSB's risk profile. Property-related lending and single-borrower concentrations are other material risks. HSBC's gross mainland China exposure, as defined by Fitch based on HKSB's reporting, amounted to 2.6x HKSB's FCC at end-2014. The exposure breaks down into USD46bn to central governments, USD45bn claims on Mainland banks, USD15bn local governments, USD35bn Chinese borrowers, USD13.6bn for use in China and USD6bn others. It includes HSB's China activities, which comprise 27% of the total. They add scale and diversification to HKSB as HSB's customer base is more granular and includes fewer multinationals. Profit remains healthy but is under pressure as HKSB defends its leading market share against swiftly growing branches of Chinese and other international banks and other strong regional entities. Higher margins from the bank's China activities, volume growth and fee income improved profit in 2014, in line with lower-rated peers. HKSB manages its capitalisation according to its regulatory and business needs within the context of the group framework as is the case for other material HSBC entities. Fitch eligible capital ratio (FEC) stood at a solid 11.7% at end-2014 (FCC: 10.9%). FEC is a highly relevant measure for HKSB as it captures certain hybrid capital instruments provided by the HSBC group. Its regulatory end-point CET1 ratio based stood at 10.7% at end-2014, which compares with a likely end-point requirement as of January 2019 of up to 13% (4.5% minimum core, 2.5% capital conservation buffer, 2.5% D-SIFI requirement, up to 2.5% counter-cyclical and a 1% minimum add-on for the regulator's Pillar 2 buffer as per Fitch's expectations). HKSB's senior debt is rated at the same level as its Long-term IDR as it constitutes unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VRs A downgrade of HKSB's VR could lead to a downgrade of its IDR if, at the same time, HSBC's VR is also downgraded. This is because institutional support from its parent HSBC provides a floor at the same level as the parent's IDR due to HKSB's core role. The ability of HSBC to provide support is indicated by its VR. Fitch would consider downgrading HKSB's VR if the bank proves unable to generate superior profitability from its leading market position to compensate for underwritten risks and potential capital erosion from targeted growth. Increasing risk concentrations, especially related to China, and heightened vulnerability to worse-than-cyclical asset deterioration could also hurt the VR, as would diminishing operational support. The latter includes HSBC's support to HKSB in meeting its higher regulatory capital requirements according to HKMA's final rules ahead of 2019. A significant delay, relative to its lower rated peers, in building up the CET1 ratio to the minimum end-point level could too lead to a downgrade. The potential for an upgrade of HKSB's VR is limited as the rating relies on operational support from HSBC to meet the post-transition capital requirements and balance increasing concentration risk. The senior debt ratings will move in tandem with the Long-term IDR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF We downgraded the SRF to 'No Floor' from 'A-' and subsequently withdrew it as we believe it is no longer relevant given that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that HKSB becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, legislation and regulation in HK have sufficiently progressed and show the authorities' clear intent to have senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. Notwithstanding that HKSB remains mainly deposit-funded and therefore has limited bail-in debt outstanding we believe that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that HKSB becomes non-viable. HK's framework for resolving banks, which will allow for the bail-in of senior creditors, is expected to become effective in 2016. A reinstatement and upward revision of the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. We have affirmed HKSB's SR at '1' to reflect our opinion that, although sovereign support is no longer reliable, there is an extremely high likelihood of extraordinary support from its parent HSBC should this be required. The SR reflects Fitch's view that HSBC has a very strong propensity to support HKSB and would be able to do so, as indicated by its rating but also taking into account the size of any likely solvency support that would be required relative to the financial flexibility of the group. Our view that the parent's propensity to support is very strong is based on HKSB's integral role to the group and huge implications for the wider group should the bank default. The SR is sensitive to significant changes to the parent's ability to support HKSB that could be indicated by a change to the parent's rating or could relate to a change in the size of HKSB relative to HSBC. It is also sensitive to any negative changes to Fitch's view of the parent's propensity to provide support. Hang Seng Bank KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VRs HSB is a 62% directly owned subsidiary of HKSB. Its IDRs are VR-driven and capture the bank's sound financial profile, which benefits from funding stability, a meaningful domestic market share and measured risk appetite. Its low overall risk appetite and strong funding profile have a high influence on its VR. We have upgraded its Short-term IDR to 'F1+' from 'F1' to reflect the strength of its liquidity profile. Profitability remains healthy, driven by volume growth while margins are recovering due to HSB's growing China activities. The ratings also capture operational support from being part of the HSBC group, which for example is manifested in aligned risk procedures and secondment of management. HSB is more exposed to the property market than HKSB and other highly rated peers. Its exposure to China has recently been reduced materially following the sale of almost all of its minority stake in Industrial Bank. This caused us to revise upwards our assessment of the bank's asset quality and capitalisation. For example, the transactions are estimated by HSB to have increased its 10.5% end-2014 Basel III end point CET1 ratio by 7.5pp. This compares with a minimum requirement as of January 2019 of at least 12% as per Fitch's expectations of a 1% minimum add-on for the regulator's Pillar 2 buffer (4.5% minimum core, 2.5% capital conservation buffer, 2.5% countercyclical buffer, 1.5% D-SIFI requirement). Growth in HSB's exposures to China (3.2x FCC at end-2014 or 2.6x pro-forma after the IB stake sale as estimated by Fitch) was driven by organic expansion through its China subsidiary and transactions with Chinese banks. HSB's USD42.8bn gross exposure to China is split into USD11.3bn claims on Mainland banks, USD10.3bn to central governments, USD5.7bn local governments, USD8.5bn Chinese borrowers, USD7.0bn for use in China and USD0.1bn others. The VR reflects Fitch's belief that HSB will maintain sound loan quality indicators amid a slowdown of the Chinese economy and loan seasoning. Fitch expects HSB's profitability to remain adequate, notwithstanding expected moderate loan deterioration. HSB's liquidity and funding profiles are underpinned by stable retail deposit funding, which comfortably supports its loan expansion and sizeable security holdings. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VRs HSB's VR could come under pressure if the bank increases its risk appetite, especially for its China exposure in the absence of mitigating measures. In addition, a significant decline in the bank's capital and earnings will be negative for the ratings. Conversely, maintaining sound earnings amid growth could support an upgrade if they help to sustain a significant uplift in the bank's capital ratio following the divestment of its minority stake in Industrial Bank. Institutional support from its parent HKSB provides a floor to the HSB's IDR at one notch below the parent's IDR because of HSB's importance to HKSB. A downgrade of HKSB's IDRs would not lead to a downgrade of HSB's IDR as long as HSB maintains its VR at the current level. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR We have affirmed HSB's SR at '1' to reflect our opinion that there remains an extremely high likelihood of extraordinary support from its parent HKSB should this be required. The SR reflects Fitch's view that HKSB has a very strong propensity to support HSB and is highly able to do so, as indicated by its rating but also taking into account the size of any likely solvency support that would be required relative to the capital available in the rest of the HKSB group. Our view that the parent's propensity to support is very strong is based on HSB's importance to HKSB. Factors that prevent Fitch from equalising HSB's IDRs with those of its parent include different brand identity and the existence of material minority shareholders. Back-office integration between the entities is strong and activities are complementary, but HSB retains autonomy in its business decisions. The SR is sensitive to significant changes to the HKSB's ability to support HSB that could be indicated by a change to the parent's rating or could relate to a change in the size of HSB relative to HKSB. It is also sensitive to any negative changes to Fitch's view of the parent's propensity to provide support. HSBC Latin America Holdings KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VRs HSBC Latin America Holdings is a 100% directly owned subsidiary of HSBC whose IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with HSBC's because Fitch views it as core to HSBC. The entity is an intermediate holding company of all of HSBC's operations in Latin America. Its balance sheet is of modest size relative to that of the parent. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VRs HSBC Latin America Holdings ratings are primarily sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in HSBC's IDRs. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR The SR reflects an extremely high likelihood that HSBC would provide institutional support. It is sensitive to changes in the ability and propensity of HSBC to provide support. The rating actions are as follows: HSBC Holdings plc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA-' Lower tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+' Contingent convertible securities (US404280AS86, US404280AR04, XS1111123987, US404280AT69): affirmed at 'BBB' Preference shares (US4042806046): affirmed at 'BBB' Other preference shares and capital securities (XS0110560835, XS0110560165, USG4637HAB45, US40427LAB09, US4042807036, US4042808026, XS0188853526): affirmed at 'BBB+' HSBC Bank plc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: Revised to 'No Floor' from 'A' and subsequently withdrawn Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA-' Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AA-emr' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+' Upper Tier 2 notes (GB0005902332) affirmed at 'A-' Other capital securities (XS0189704140, XS0179407910) affirmed at 'BBB+' HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Support Rating: affirmed at '1' The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: Revised to 'No Floor' from 'A-' and subsequently withdrawn Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA-' Hang Seng Bank Limited Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Contact: Primary Analysts Sabine Bauer (HSBC, HKSB, HSB) Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Claudia Nelson (HSBC Bank, HSBC Latin America Holdings) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN United Kingdom Secondary Analysts Claudia Nelson (HSBC) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 John Boulton (HSBC Bank, HSBC Latin America Holdings) Director +44 20 3530 1673 Jonathan Cornish (HKSB, HSB) Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Committee Chairperson James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 