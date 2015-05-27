Fitch Affirms Liberty Group Limited's IFS at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Africa-based Liberty Group Limited's (LGL) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA(zaf)' and its National Long-term rating at 'AA-(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed LGL's subordinated debt issue ratings at 'A+(zaf)'. As the main life insurance entity of the Liberty Holdings Limited (Liberty), LGL's ratings are based on a combined group assessment. KEY RATING DRIVERS LGL's ratings are supported by its sound capital position, a well-established franchise and its solid operating performance. In addition, Fitch considers LGL's strong and diversified distribution capability and its successful bancassurance joint venture with the Standard Bank group as key positive rating factors. These key rating strengths are offset by the group's earnings exposure to equity markets, which is in line with peers. Fitch considers capital adequacy as strong, both for LGL as an entity and for the Liberty group as a whole. At end-2014, LGL and Liberty had regulatory capital adequacy requirement (CAR) ratios of 3.07x (end-2013: 2.56x) and 3.26x (end-2013: 2.87x), respectively. The implementation of the Solvency Assessment and Management (SAM) regime in 2016 is likely to result in an increase in the absolute value of both available capital resources and solvency capital requirements for Liberty, as for most insurers. As a result, Liberty will likely see a lower solvency capital requirement ratio in 2016 compared to the CAR ratio at end-2015. The agency considers Liberty's operational preparations to be on track for the SAM deadline. The group's headline earnings declined 3% in 2014 (ZAR3,968m, 2013: ZAR 4,076m). Strong operating earnings growth of 18% in 2014 was offset by a decrease in net returns earned on the shareholder investment portfolio (SIP) of 26%. This is largely due to the base effect of strong SIP returns in 2013, mainly driven by equity market performance. Fitch believes that Liberty's market position is strong, but less diversified than its immediate peers. Liberty's core market is the mid-affluent segment, which broadly represents clients earning more than ZAR20,000 per month. This market was resilient to difficult market conditions in 2014, and is more defensive in nature than the entry-level/emerging consumer segment. Liberty's recurring life insurance premium growth in 2014 (6.7%) has lagged single premium growth (26.5%). Fitch believes that this is part of a wider retail industry cycle that favours single premium savings products over recurring premium products. Long-term insurance net customer cash flows improved 56% to ZAR9,9bn, supported by a strong improvement in single premium corporate business. Retail cash flow growth was broadly stable at -3%. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include strong performance in operating profitability or overall market share relative to peers, provided that Liberty at least maintains moderate growth in headline earnings and strong capitalisation. A sustained weak operating performance or a significant reduction in the group's capitalisation could lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Willem Loots Director +27 11 290 9402 Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd 23 Impala Road Sandton 2196 Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com (a) No part of the rating was influenced by any other business activities of the credit rating agency; (b) The rating was based solely on the merits of the rated entity, security or financial instrument being rated; (c) Such rating was an independent evaluation of the risks and merits of the rated entity, security or financial instrument. Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed Methodology Changes) (pub. 12 May 2015) here Insurance Rating Methodology [756650 - 04-SEP-2014] (pub. 04 Sep 2014) here Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.