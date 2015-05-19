Fitch Affirms Barclays at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barclays Bank plc's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings at 'A', Short-term IDR and debt ratings at 'F1' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the ratings of Barclays plc, the bank's holding company. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating affirmations are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union commercial banks. As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support Rating (SR) definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be relied upon for Barclays Bank. We have, therefore, downgraded its SR to '5' from '1' and revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A'. The Long-term IDR is driven by Barclays Bank's VR and is therefore not affected by today's actions on the SR and SRF. The ratings actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally active banking groups. A strong rebound in earnings from securities businesses in 1Q15 is a reminder of the upside potential banks with leading market shares can enjoy. However, regulatory headwinds remain strong, with ever higher capital requirements, costs of continuous infrastructure upgrades and a focus on conduct risks. As capital and leverage requirements evolve, GTUBs are reviewing the balance of their securities operations with other businesses and adapting their business models to provide the most capital-efficient platforms for the future. We expect the GTUBs' other core businesses, including retail and corporate banking, wealth and asset management, to perform well as economic growth, which we expect to be strongest in the US and UK, will underpin revenue. However, pressure on revenue generation in a low interest-rate environment is likely to persist, particularly in Europe, but low loan impairment charges in domestic markets should help operating profitability. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Barclays Bank's IDRs, VR and senior debt rating reflect Fitch's expectation that the bank's diversified businesses should enable it to generate adequate profitability while maintaining sound capitalisation. Barclays Bank has a strong franchise in domestic retail and corporate banking and in international cards through Barclaycard. Its capital markets activities are being scaled back, but the bank will maintain a sizeable investment bank division. Barclays Bank has continued to strengthen its capitalisation and reported a consolidated fully loaded common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.6% at end-1Q15, which is within its peer group range. The group remains committed to achieving a CET1 ratio above 11% in 2016, targeting a management buffer of up to about 150 bps above the regulatory minimum buffer requirements, including pillar 2A requirements. This means that the group is likely to operate with a CET1 ratio of near 12%. The group's consolidated leverage ratio remained flat in 1Q15 at 3.7%. The bank plans to reach a leverage ratio of above 4%. Although this is still weaker than its US peers, we believe that the bank would be able to strengthen its leverage ratio further, if required. The operating profitability of the group's core businesses in 1Q15 benefited from the sound performance of capital markets activities in its investment bank as market volatility led to increased customer activity in a seasonally strong quarter. We expect the bank's retail and corporate banking businesses to perform well and contribute to sound and stable earnings, with profitability from its credit card business remaining solid. Barclays continues to reduce operating expenses, which will be important to achieving its performance targets. Barclays Bank's profitability has been hit by conduct costs relating to regulatory investigations and customer redress. Conduct and litigation risk continues to affect Barclays Bank and its GTUB peers, and we expect material further conduct costs. The bank's IDRs and VR reflect our view that the bank should be able to absorb sizeable fines and sanctions which, however, are difficult to predict. Among the outstanding investigations by various authorities are matters relating to foreign exchange rate-setting, which are likely to result in material fines. At end-1Q15, the bank held around GBP2.5bn provisions for legal, competition and regulatory matters, of which GBP2.09bn was for primarily foreign exchange-related investigations and litigation. The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that Barclays Bank will improve its profitability in line with its business plan and will further strengthen capitalisation. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Barclays Bank's IDRs and VRs and senior debt ratings are primarily sensitive to the bank's progress in meeting its performance and capital targets as planned. Risk exposure in the investment bank has declined, and the investment bank division's profitability improved in 1Q15. We do not expect risk appetite to increase, and earnings volatility, while potentially higher than in other business divisions, should decline. Ratings would come under pressure if the division's performance indicates increased risk appetite, or if earnings volatility increases materially. Ratings would also come under pressure if the bank's capital markets franchise is damaged materially to the extent that it affects the business model. Upside potential for Barclays Bank's VR is limited in the medium term as the investment bank will remain sizeable. The ratings are also sensitive to the bank's ability to achieve its target CET1 and leverage ratios. We expect material conduct costs, which however should be manageable given the bank's capitalisation. Conduct costs above our base case expectations that would affect capitalisation without a credible plan to restore capital ratios swiftly would lead to pressure on Barclays Bank's ratings. Other sanctions or business restrictions, which could be triggered if Barclays US non-prosecution agreement is revoked and could affect the group's operations materially, would also put pressure on ratings. Barclays Bank has made progress in reducing assets in its Barclays Non-Core (BNC) unit, and we expect the bank to reduce these assets further. Risk-weighted assets (RWA) in BNC amounted to GBP65bn at end-1Q15, and the unit will continue to generate losses for the group, which should gradually narrow as assets run off and operating costs are reduced. We expect the group to reduce the drag on overall performance from BNC, and failure to reduce exposure as planned, leading to weaker profitability and capital ratios, could put ratings under pressure. The group's structure is evolving as it will be required to establish an intermediate holding company in the US and create a ring-fenced bank in the UK. The creation of separately capitalised and ring-fenced legal entities within the group could result in ratings differentiation between the legal entities over time. The group has significant layers of subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments, which Fitch however does not consider large enough to provide sufficient protection of senior creditors to warrant assigning a Long-term IDR above its VR under Fitch's criteria. Barclays Bank's IDR could be upgraded one notch above its VR if debt issued by the holding company and Barclays Bank's own external junior debt provide greater protection for senior creditors of Barclays Bank. Because external senior debt issued by the holding company is currently downstreamed as senior debt to Barclays Bank, it ranks pari passu with Barclays Bank's external senior debt and thus does not afford protection to it. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that Barclays Bank becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and legislation and regulation in the UK are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required in the EU from 1 January 2016. In the UK, legislation and regulation to allow for the bail-in of senior creditors has been in place since January 2015. Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Barclays Bank and Barclays plc are all notched down from their respective VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily sensitive to a change in Barclays Bank's or Barclays plc's VRs. The securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the issuers' VRs. This may reflect a change in capital management in the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example. KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY Barclays plc's IDRs and VR are equalised with those of Barclays Bank and reflect its role as the bank holding company and the absence of double leverage at the holding company level. The holding company has issued increasing volumes of debt, including hybrid additional tier 1 instruments, tier 2 debt and senior debt. Debt issued by the holding company is down-streamed to the operating company as mirror instruments, and we expect double leverage at the holding company to remain well-managed. We expect senior debt issued by the holding company to become eligible for the proposed total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements, but only if internally down-streamed senior debt is contractually rendered junior to the operating companies' senior obligations, which may occur by 2019 or earlier to meet future regulatory requirements. Barclays plc's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that support from the UK authorities for the holding company is possible, but cannot be relied on, primarily because of the holding company's low systemic importance. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY Fitch could notch the holding company's IDRs and VR below Barclays Bank's ratings if double leverage at Barclays plc increases above 120% or if the role of the holding company changes, both of which we do not expect. Together with the creation of separately capitalised subsidiaries, over time further expected debt issuance by Barclays plc could change the relative position of creditors of different group entities, which would be reflected in different entity ratings, including the holding company's VR, IDR and debt ratings. As the SRF is 'No Floor', the holding company's Long-term IDR is driven solely by its VR and is therefore primarily sensitive to the same drivers as Barclays Bank's VR. The rating actions are as follows: Barclays Bank Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A' Senior unsecured debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A'/ 'F1' Market-linked senior securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Government guaranteed senior long-term debt: affirmed at 'AA+' Lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'A-' Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB+' Preference shares with no constraints on coupon omission: affirmed at 'BB+' Other hybrid Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-' Tier 2 contingent capital notes: affirmed at 'BBB-' Barclays plc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Senior debt including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A'/'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Tier 2 instruments: affirmed at 'A-' Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB+' Barclays US CCP Funding LLC US repo notes programme: affirmed at 'F1' Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1 212 908 0771 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 