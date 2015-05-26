Fitch Rates TAFS's Senior Bonds 'AAA(idn)/F1+(idn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned National Ratings to Indonesia-based PT Toyota Astra Financial Services' (TAFS; AAA(idn)/Stable/F1+(idn)) proposed rupiah senior unsecured bonds as follows: - Bonds with maturity of three years and issuance size of up to IDR811bn assigned National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)'; and - Bonds with maturity of 370 days and issuance size of up to IDR698bn assigned National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)'. The bonds are the second tranche to be issued under TAFS's 2014 senior debt programme I of up to IDR4trn, to which Fitch has assigned National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings of 'AAA(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)', respectively. The issue will be up to IDR1.509trn in size and the proceeds will be used to support the company's business growth. 'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other issuers or obligations in the same country. 'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bond issues under the programme are rated at the same level as TAFS's National Ratings in accordance with Fitch criteria. Any changes in the company's National Ratings would affect the issue ratings. TAFS's ratings reflect its strong support from Toyota Financial Services Corporation (TFSC), one of its two major shareholders. TFSC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC; A/Stable), one of the biggest automotive manufacturers in the world. As part of the Toyota group, TAFS benefits from product knowledge and funding support. The latter is derived from TMC's strong relationship with Japanese banks and Japanese government-backed financial institutions. TAFS also benefits from support from Astra Internasional (AI), the other major shareholder, particularly in dealership networks. AI is a leading car distributor in Indonesia and holds exclusive rights to sell Toyota vehicles in the country. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any decline in TMC's ownership would exert downward pressure on TAFS's ratings as would a decline in support from both shareholders. However, Fitch sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given TAFS's strategic role in TMC's and AI's Toyota car financing business. There is no rating upside for TAFS as it is rated at the top end of the scale. Contacts: Primary Analyst Stefanus Yuniardhi Associate Director PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Financial Institutions DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 +62 21 2988 6809 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 12 December 2014 National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 