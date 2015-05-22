Fitch Affirms Fukoku Life at IFS Rating 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company's (Fukoku Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the company's EUR300m fixed- to floating-rate subordinated callable notes due on 28 September 2025 and USD500m cumulative perpetual subordinated notes at 'BBB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect solid capitalisation and a stable life insurance underwriting business with its successful focus on the more profitable third (health) sector. These strengths are offset by its relatively smaller market share compared with its larger rivals, the four major life insurers in Japan. Fukoku Life has a market share of less than 5% in terms of value of policies in force and the third sector's annual premium in force. Furthermore, its risky assets to adjusted equity stood at 96% at end-December 2014, which is still higher than Fitch's median factor of 90% for the 'A' rating category. Fukoku Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) improved to 1,176.0% at end-December 2014 - the second-highest among Japanese traditional life insurers - from 1,099.9% at end-March 2014. This mainly resulted from larger accumulated capital and reserves, increased unrealised gain on securities and its effective use of hybrid capital. Annualised premium in force at Fukoku Life's third sector continued to grow at a modest rate of 0.5% in April to December 2014 from 0.9% a year earlier. This is moderately low compared with the industry growth rate of 1.4%, partly because the company is protecting its profit margin amid ongoing price competition in the industry. The agency estimates that about half of the company's insurance underwriting profit is generated from its third-sector products and expects this contribution to continue to increase. Fukoku Life was established in 1923 and it is the sixth-largest Japanese traditional life insurer with a market share of 3% by value of policies in force at end-March 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch expects to upgrade the ratings on Fukoku Life's hybrid debts by one notch to 'BBB+', if new notching criteria proposed by Fitch are made final. The proposed criteria are currently subject to a market consultation and review period (see "Fitch Publishes Exposure Draft of Updated Notching Criteria" dated 12 May 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). No other ratings are expected to be impacted by the proposed changes to Fitch's notching criteria. An upgrade of Fukoku Life's IFS Rating is unlikely in the near future despite Fukoku Life's stronger credit fundamentals, given the constraint of the sovereign rating. Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'A' with a Stable Outlook. This is because Fukoku Life has a high level of government debt holdings (33% of invested assets at end-December 2014). The company does not have overseas business diversification to counterbalance the high level of Japanese government bond holdings. If the rating on Japan were lowered, the IFS Rating on the insurer is also likely to be lowered. Upgrade triggers for the company's IDR and hybrid debt ratings include the issuer achieving a larger market share (in terms of value of policies in force and the third sector's annual premium in force) and a major position in the local life insurance market, or reducing its risky assets to adjusted equity ratio to below 90% while maintaining sound profitability and capitalisation levels. Downgrade triggers include material erosion of capitalisation and deterioration in profitability, in particular if the SMR falls below 600% or financial leverage increases to above 35% (12.8% at end-December 2014) for a prolonged period. Contacts: Primary Analyst Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F, 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Secondary Analyst Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 