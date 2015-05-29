Fitch Publishes Mexican Retail Dashboard

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its new Mexican Retail Dashboard. The publication explores key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the Mexican Retail sector. Key issues to watch in the following months are increased consumer demand through cheaper consumer credit and consumer confidence stable but higher than early 2014, a result of low inflation and interest rates. In the last few months, supermarket same store sales (SSS) have averaged low single-digit LTM growth, supported by stronger consumer confidence and constrained by competition dynamics in the industry, while department store SSS have been in the mid-single-digits, as availability of consumer credit and increased outlet penetration in smaller cities have lent support to sales. The report 'Mexican Retail Dashboard' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Miguel Guzman-Betancourt Associate Director +52 81 8399-9100 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V., Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Indalecio Riojas Garza Associate Director +52 81 8399 9100 Sergio Rodriguez Garza, CFA Senior Director +52 81 8399 9100 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Mexican Retail Dashboard here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.