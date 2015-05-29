Fitch Rates Sunshine P&C Insurance IFS 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Sunshine Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited (SPCI) an Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) of 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects SPCI's improved underwriting margin and capital buffer, on-going premium growth, and broad distribution network throughout China. The rating also takes into account the capital strength and the financial performance of Sunshine Insurance Group Corporation Limited (SIG) on a consolidated basis. Fitch views both SPCI and Sunshine Life Insurance Corporation Limited (SLI) as core operating entities within SIG. Fitch believes that SIG is capable of providing capital support to SPCI, if needed. SIG plans to raise capital in 2015 to facilitate the expansion of its insurance subsidiaries. SPCI continued to originate its business through a wide spectrum of distribution platforms including the internet, telemarketing, car dealers, agents and brokers throughout China. Its insurance portfolio achieved an average annual growth of 27.5% over the last five years to about CNY21.2bn in 2014. The company was the seventh largest non-life insurer in China by direct written premiums in 2014, with a market share of 2.8%. Better claim experience and stable costs lowered SPCI's combined ratio to 96.9% in 2014 from 102.5% in 2013. Motor, property, credit and guarantee insurance recorded wider underwriting margins in 2014. In view of the company's high exposure to the competitive motor insurance segment, Fitch expects SPCI's underwriting margin to remain volatile in the near term. Premiums from the motor business accounted for about 77% of SPCI's gross premiums written in 2014. Partially offsetting these positive rating attributes are the keen competition and the liberalisation of motor insurance pricing. While surplus growth led to an improvement in SPCI's capital buffer in 2014, the company's net premium leverage is still high, amounting to 2.82x at end-2014. Fitch expects SPCI to further strengthen its solvency buffer to withstand potential underwriting volatility and asset risks. SPCI continued to suffer an underwriting deficit in compulsory motor insurance (CMI) in 2014 despite lower exposure to CMI. The Chinese insurance regulator has also in April 2015 started a trial to deregulate commercial motor pricing in six provinces. While irrational price cuts after the deregulation are unlikely to appear in the near term, Fitch remains cautious about the deregulation trials and their impact on SPCI's motor insurance book. RATING SENSITIVITIES Downgrade rating triggers include: - Sunshine Insurance Group Corporation Limited's (SIG) inability to maintain its financial leverage on a consolidated basis at consistently less than 35% (end-2014: 30.4%), or - a decrease in the ratio of SIG's shareholder's equity to total non-linked assets to less than 10% (end-2014: 12.9%), or - the group's failure to execute the planned capital infusion in 2015 to support ongoing business growth and provide a buffer against asset risks, or - deterioration in Sunshine Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited's (SPCI) combined ratio to more than 103%. Given the existing capital buffer for the group as a whole, Fitch believes an upgrade of SPCI's IFS rating is unlikely in the short term. However, over the medium term, an upgrade could be considered if SIG and its subsidiaries are able to improve their credit fundamentals. Upgrade rating triggers include: - improvement in the ratio of SIG's shareholder's equity to total non-linked assets to above 14% on a prolonged basis, - SLI's ability to sustain positive operating profitability and a decrease in SPCI's combined ratio to less than 95% on a consistent basis, - an increase SIG's interest coverage to a level consistently higher than 7x (2014: 4.17x), and - a decline in financial leverage to lower than 28%. Contact: Primary Analyst Terrence Wong Director +852 2263 9920 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre, 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Committee Chairperson Siew Wai Wan Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 13 May 2015 