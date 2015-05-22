Fitch Revises Polish City of Gliwice's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: City of Gliwice - Rating Action Report here WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Polish City of Gliwice's Outlook to Positive from Stable, while affirming its Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) 'BBB+' and National Long-term rating at 'A+(pol)'. The revision of Outlook reflects our expectations that Gliwice will in the medium term maintain a strong operating performance, and that despite high capital spending debt-to-current revenue will remain moderate below 50%. The ratings also factor in Gliwice's prudent financial management, which together with a high share of earmarked capital grants and healthy liquidity, supports the implementation of the city's current investment plan. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and their relative weights: HIGH Fitch expects Gliwice to continue to demonstrate solid operating performance in 2015-2017, with an operating margin around 14%. This will be underpinned by Gliwice's financial flexibility and the city authorities' effective policy to limit opex growth, coupled with increasing revenue from income and property taxes, supported by the expansion of the city's tax base. In 2014 Gliwice further improved its operating performance to an exceptionally high operating margin of 16.7% (2013: 12.9%), mainly due to strict monitoring and rationalisation of spending. The 2014 operating results were also supported by a one-off VAT refund of PLN20m. However, even after excluding this revenue the city's operating balance would have constituted 15% of operating revenue, which was still above our expectations and above the average of 2010-2013 (11.7%). Gliwice's investment spending in 2015-2017 could total PLN1.1bn (on average 30% of annual total expenditure), mainly due to the finalisation of a regional motorway co-financed by the state and the EU. Finalising on-going large infrastructure investments may result in a larger budgetary deficit in 2015 of 13% of total revenue (2014: 3.3%). About 80% of investment financing is likely to come from the city's current balance and capital grants (mainly from the EU budget), with the rest from debt funding. MEDIUM Fitch base case scenario expects the city's debt after investment will peak at about 50% of current revenue in 2015-2016, up from 27% or PLN233.5m in 2014. However, this increase of debt should not put much pressure on Gliwice's budget, due to the city's continued solid budgetary performance and the dominance of low-cost and long-term financing from the European Investment Bank. Fitch projects the city's debt service and debt payback ratios, despite debt growth, will remain strong in 2015-2017. Debt servicing will be around 16% of the operating balance and debt-to- current balance, albeit deteriorating to about three to four years from 1.6 years in 2014, will still remain well below the city's weighted average debt maturity estimated at 15 years. The city's authorities follow a prudent budgetary and financial policy, which guarantees solid operating performance despite persistently high pressure on operating expenditure. Much of the operating expenditure pressure arises from under-funded responsibilities that were transferred to local governments by the state in the past and from the dominance of rigid spending items such as education and social care. Additionally, pressure on the budget comes from growing maintenance costs as investments are being completed. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade may result from diminishing recourse to debt to finance capital expenditure leading to direct debt stabilising at below 50% of current revenue, and from a sustainable sound operating balance in line with Fitch expectations. 