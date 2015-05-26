Fitch Rates Sodrugestvo Industries' Proposed Bond 'B(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based Sodrugestvo Industries Ltd.'s prospective RUB5bn bond an expected local currency senior unsecured rating of 'B(EXP)' with a Recovery Rating 'RR4' and an expected National senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-(rus)(EXP)'. The final instrument ratings are contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming materially to information already received. Sodrugestvo Industries is a fully consolidated non-operating subsidiary of Sodrugestvo Group S.A. (Sodrugestvo). Fitch has also affirmed the Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Sodrugestvo at 'B' and assigned a Long-term local currency IDR of 'B'. The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is available below. The rating of the proposed bond is in line with Sodrugestvo's 'B' Long-term local currency IDR due to put options of major operating companies, ensuring bondholders' recourse to Sodrugestvo's main operating entities. The rating also reflects adequate expected recoveries for senior unsecured creditors in the event of default following a liquidation approach, which we believe would yield better recoveries for unsecured creditors relative to the going concern alternative. Sodrugestvo's IDR continues to reflect the company's sustainable asset-heavy business model, which has strengthened by the consolidation of a port terminal, a soybean crushing plant and a logistics company in June 2014. However, high leverage, weak financial flexibility and small scale in terms of funds from operations (FFO) relative to other rated peers - keep the IDR in the 'B' category. The rating also factors in government support to the food producing sector, given the food import bans in place and other measures as the country aims to attain food self-sufficiency. The Negative Outlook captures the company's stretched credit metrics, in particular leverage which we expect to remain at around 5.0x (readily marketable inventories (RMI)-adjusted) in FY15-FY16 (year-ending June). The rating remains pressured by the weak liquidity position which should improve slightly in case the bond proceeds are applied to refinancing short-term maturities. KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE BONDS SPV to Issue Bonds Sodrugestvo Industries is Sodrugestvo's fully owned subsidiary established solely for the purpose of domestic bond issuance. It plans to issue 10-year RUB5bn domestic notes with an effective tenor of a year and a half defined through the investors' right to put the bond back after the end of the third coupon period. As a non-operating company, Sodrugestvo Industries does not contribute to the group's profits or own any meaningful fixed assets. The company will not have any other external debt, apart from domestic bonds. Bond Proceeds Mainly for Refinancing The bond's proceeds are intended to be used mainly for refinancing short-term bank loans. While the planned bond issue will enable Sodrugestvo to diversify its funding options, we do not expect leverage to materially increase as a result of this transaction. Bond proceeds will be down-streamed to LLC Torgoviy dom Sodrugestvo (grain trading entity) and CJSC Sodrugestvo-Soya (soybean processing) by way of inter-company loans mirroring the terms of the planned bond. These intra-group loan agreements create an unsecured claim on the main profit generating operating companies thereby mitigating any structural subordination between the bond issuing SPV and unsecured creditors at operating company level. Credit Enhancement by way of Put Options Bondholders will benefit from irrevocable public offers (put options) to be issued by Sodrugestvo and its major asset-heavy and profit-generating operating subsidiaries CJSC Sodrugestvo-Soya, CJSC Terminal and LLC Torgoviy dom Sodrugestvo (together "offerors"), effectively giving this instrument recourse to Sodrugestvo group. The irrevocable undertakings or offers provide for an obligation of the offerors to purchase the bond if the issuer (Sodrugestvo Industries) is in default. Fitch believes that obligations under the put options will rank pari passu with other unsecured obligations of the offerors in case of default. Adequate Recoveries for Unsecured Bondholders The expected local currency senior unsecured rating is in line with Sodrugestvo's Long-term local currency IDR, reflecting good recoveries, in case of default, for all unsecured debt under Fitch's liquidation scenario valuation approach. Despite a sizeable amount of secured indebtedness, recovery prospects for unsecured debt are supported by Sodrugestvo's asset-heavy business model with around half of the assets represented by a newly constructed crushing plant and port terminal in Kaliningrad, Russia. In our calculations we exclude the portion of inventories from the value available to unsecured creditors, in line with our RMI approach and, likewise, the associated secured indebtedness to fund such stock from the debt waterfall. We apply a soft cap for Russian jurisdiction; hence the assigned senior unsecured rating of 'B(EXP)'/'RR4'. KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE IDR Stretched Credit Metrics Consolidation of the port terminal, the processing plant and the logistics company in June 2014, which were previously held off-balance sheet, resulted in additional debt and interest costs which were higher than originally envisaged. We expect new assets to contribute to profits starting from FY15 and RMI-adjusted FFO gross leverage to be around 5.0x in FY15 (FY14: 8.4x) which, if exceeded, would be more consistent with a 'B-' rating profile. In particular Fitch would view negatively if management pursues further expansion plan financed by incremental debt. The rating affirmation assumes a sustained EBITDAR at or above USD185m-USD195m equivalent to an FFO of around USD85m, together with controlled capex spending and low dividend pay outs. While we acknowledge the loan received from the controlling shareholder (USD48.5m received in cash in FY14), any material prepayments under this loan, breaching its nature of perpetual equity, would also be considered negative to the ratings. More Conservative Growth Strategy Fitch expects Sodrugestvo to pursue more conservative expansion after its greenfield projects were finalised in FY14. Substantial debt-funded growth will be also constrained by leverage covenants under the company's major loan agreements. In FY15 we expect capex not to exceed USD20m, which will support the group's free cash flow (FCF) generation. In our projections we assumed capex and acquisition spending of around USD55m a year over FY16-FY18, which, however, may be scaled down to around USD10m, due to low maintenance capex requirements of newly constructed facilities. EBITDA Margin Stabilisation in FY15 In 1HFY15 Fitch-calculated EBITDA margin increased to 9.3% and we expect it to be around 8% in FY15 (FY14: 3%), due to close to full utilisation of crushing capacity and greater contribution from the infrastructure and logistics segments. As a result, EBITDA will be around USD180m, despite a decline in revenues due to weak soft commodity prices and lower grain trading volumes. Strengthening Forward Integration The ratings are supported by Sodrugestvo's asset-heavy business model with vertical integration into soybean origination, storage, processing and product delivery. We expect the acquisition of a logistics company and the newly constructed port terminal and soybean crushing plant in FY14 to provide synergies to existing operations and strengthen Sodrugestvo's market position starting from FY15. Moderate but Improving Diversification While Sodrugesctvo's vertically-integrated business model is beneficial in terms of control over the soybean meal and oil production cycle, Fitch stresses that this approach exposes Sodrugestvo to the global soybean market dynamics and prices. However, we expect Sodrugestvo's diversification into grains to improve in line with expanding collaboration with its strategic partner Mitsui & Co Ltd. Moderate Rouble Depreciation Impact Although Sodrugestvo's debt is primarily in US dollars and most of its profits are generated in Russia, there is some natural hedge due to the linkage of soybean and grain prices to world USD-based prices. However, Sodrugestvo's pricing power may deteriorate if rouble depreciation offsets the benefit of low world soybean meal prices. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE As at end-December 2014 Sodrugestvo's short-term debt amounted to around USD827m, out of which only USD156m could be re-drawn under existing working capital lines with final maturities beyond 2015. Although we expect FCF to turn positive in FY15, liquidity is considered weak as short-term debt exceeds liquid inventories (RMI) of USD377m, available undrawn bank lines of USD44m and Fitch-adjusted unrestricted cash balances of USD80m (all figures at end-December 2014). We expect the rouble bond issuance, which is aimed at refinancing of short-term debt, to shore up Sodrugestvo's liquidity, albeit its liquidity score will remain below 1.0x. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Decline in world soft commodities prices in FY15 and FY16, before stabilising - Decrease in grain trading volumes in FY15 and increase thereafter with growth peaking in FY16-FY17 - Growth in crushing volumes in FY15 due to close to full utilisation of new crushing capacity - EBITDA of around USD180m-190m over the medium term - Conservative growth strategy with annual capex and acquisition spending not exceeding USD20m in FY15 and USD55m thereafter - Adequate liquidity and roll-over of short-term maturities at reasonable terms RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action include: - FFO adjusted gross leverage (RMI-adjusted) sustainably above 5.0x, coupled with negative FCF from larger-than-expected capex or working capital or due to an aggressive financial policy - Deterioration of FFO margin sustainably below 2.5% as a result of operating under-performance or increasing interest burden - Liquidity erosion caused by the limited availability of bank financing in relation to short-term maturities or refinancing at more onerous terms than expected Positive: Future developments that could lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable include: - FFO adjusted gross leverage (RMI-adjusted) sustainably below 5.0x supported by positive FCF, conservative business expansion funded by cash flows or equity rather than debt - FFO margin sustainably around 3% - Enhanced liquidity buffer relative to short-term debt maturities combined with continuing government support to the sector FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Sodrugestvo Group S.A. Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Negative Long-term local currency IDR: assigned 'B'; Outlook Negative National Long-term rating: assigned 'BBB-(rus)'; Outlook Negative Sodrugestvo Industries Ltd. Local currency senior unsecured rating: assigned 'B(EXP)'/'RR4' National Long-term senior unsecured rating: assigned 'BBB-(rus) (EXP)' Contact: Principal Analyst Anna Zhdanova, CFA Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Supervisory Analyst Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Raymond Hill Senior Director +44 20 3530 1079 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014, and 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers', dated 18 November 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage [749393 - 28-MAY-2014] (pub. 28 May 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.