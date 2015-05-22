Fitch Affirms Polish City of Torun at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Torun's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' and its National Long-term rating at 'A(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The affirmation reflects Fitch expectations that city's will maintain its reasonable operating results in the medium term, supported by the city authorities' prudent financial management. The ratings also factor in Torun's fairly high direct and indirect risk following large investments. KEY RATING DRIVERS For 2015-2017 Fitch expects a continuation of the city's prudent financial and strategic management, particularly in long-term financial projections and close monitoring of both market conditions and budgetary execution. This approach will support what Fitch estimates to be a sound operating margin of 13% and an average prudent debt payback ratio of 11 years for 2015-2017. The city's ambitious investment plan in the past has resulted in fairly high indebtedness. Investments were focused on improving the city's infrastructure, mainly roads and transport. We expect this investment-driven approach to continue over the medium term. As in the past the city will apply for funds available for Polish local governments under the 2014-2020 EU budget to co-finance its capex, although this may take time. The next peak of capital spending is likely to be in 2018-2020. As a result of investments Torun's debt was fairly high at 116% of current revenue in 2014. We expect this ratio will improve to 104% once the city prepays PLN165m of an EIB loan, using surplus EU funds received for a bridge construction. The prepayment will negatively impact the city's debt service ratio in 2015, which may peak at 235% of operating balance (85% without the prepayment). In the medium term direct debt should stabilise at above 100% of current revenue. Direct debt should not cause significant pressure for the budget, due to its long and smooth maturity profile, sound financial management and the city's commitment to maintain current balance at levels that are sufficient to meet annual debt obligations. Torun is exposed to interest rate risk as 98% of its debt is floating-rate. However, Fitch believes such risks should be manageable based on the city's prudent budgetary approach. We expect indirect risk to grow to PLN455m in 2015, from PLN325m in 2014. Torun's authorities has been shifting some large-scale infrastructure improvement work to its municipal companies, easing pressure on the city's financing needs in 2013-2015. These companies financed investments with debt and EU grants. Torun provides capital support to its public service entities, which will receive PLN34m in 2015 and a further annual PLN35m-PLN40m that has been set aside in the city's multiyear financial plan for 2016-2025. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be upgraded if the city reduces its direct and indirect debt below 100% of current revenue, while maintaining sound operating performance as reflected in an operating margin above 10%. The ratings could be downgraded if the overall debt burden (direct and indirect risk) exceeds 150% of current revenue or its operating balance becomes insufficient to cover debt service (principal and interest) on a permanent basis. 