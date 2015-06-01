Fitch Releases Report on Life Insurer Statutory Dividend Capacity

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has released a special report examining statutory dividend capacity in the US life insurance industry. The report reflects statutory dividend capacity for 2015 based upon yearend 2014 statutory financial statement information. The report provides insight into trends in non-extraordinary dividend capacity of insurance operating companies over the past several years in addition to expectations for 2015. The report also examines the extent to which debt service within the industry has been covered by both non-extraordinary statutory dividends and actual statutory dividends paid. For Fitch's universe of life insurance companies, excluding pure mutual insurance organizations, statutory dividend capacity declined by a modest 0.5% in 2015 after increasing 18% in 2014 and 33% in 2013. Notwithstanding the lack of growth in capacity, Fitch considers the absolute level to be strong. Despite flat dividend capacity for the broader life insurance sector, for the 14 large, publicly held life insurance companies used in the study of statutory interest coverage, dividend capacity increased significantly for 2015. As a result, average statutory interest coverage is for this group is expected to be approximately 4.1 times (x) in 2015, up from approximately 3.3x in 2014. The report '2015 U.S. Life Insurance Statutory Dividend Capacity' is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Contact: Bradley S. Ellis, CFA Director +1-312-368-2089 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Douglas Baker Analyst +1-312-368-3207 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 2015 U.S. Life Insurance Statutory Dividend Capacity (Statutory Dividend Capacity Remains Strong) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.