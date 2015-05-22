Fitch Affirms 8 Taiwanese Securities Companies

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SYDNEY, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on eight Taiwanese securities companies, namely Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd. (Yuanta), Jih Sun Securities Corp., Ltd (Jih Sun), Oriental Securities Corporation (Oriental), Concord Securities Corporation (Concord), Ta Chong Securities Co., Ltd. (Ta Chong), Ta Ching Securities Co., Ltd. (Ta Ching), Tachan Securities Co., Ltd (Tachan), and Horizon Securities Co., Ltd. (Horizon). At the same time, Fitch has placed Concord's ratings on Negative Outlook. The Outlooks of all other entities are Stable. Fitch has affirmed the related support-driven IDRs and National Ratings of Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (YFHC), Yuanta Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. (YCB), Jih Sun Financial Holding Co., Ltd (JSFH) and Jih Sun International Bank (JSIB). JSIB's and YCB's Viability Ratings (VRs) have also been affirmed. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and NATIONAL RATINGS Taiwanese securities firms generally boast high capital ratios by international standards, but these can be volatile and are expected to weaken over time as firms take on more risk in seeking higher growth and other earnings opportunities. The smaller firms - Concord, Ta Chong, Ta Ching, Tachan and Horizon - post net losses more frequently than higher rated peers due to their limited brokerage franchises and reliance on proprietary trading for profits. This together with their higher concentration risks in stock and bond investments and repo funding constrains them to non-investment grade ratings on the international rating scale. Concord is rated highest among the smaller companies at 'BB+', reflecting its relatively diversified franchise among similar sized local peers, although it has below-average capital and liquidity positions due to increasing reliance on short-term repos to fund its larger, long-term bond investments. This has left its credit profile more vulnerable to stock market volatility and to market and liquidity risks, resulting in the revision of Concord's Outlook to Negative. The ratings affirmations of Oriental, Ta Chong, Ta Ching, Tachan and Horizon are based on their generally stable credit profiles, which are underpinned by their simple business model, consistently low leverage and Fitch's expectation of their ability to maintain strong capital buffers, liquid portfolios and high quality collateral backing repo funding. That said, Horizon is rated lower at 'BBB(twn)', taking into account its relatively weaker and more volatile earnings, and higher market risk appetite. Yuanta is rated 'BBB+', the highest among domestic peers, reflecting its dominant market position in Taiwan's securities market, resilient earnings generation over economic cycles and strong financial flexibility. But its product range is narrower and geographically concentrated relative to similarly rated regional peers. The ratings affirmation takes into account Yuanta's capital buffer relative to the risks associated with its expanded investment, including rising leverage mainly resulting from the acquisition of TONGYANG Securities Inc. (renamed Yuanta Securities Korea Co., Ltd.). Jih Sun is rated at 'BBB-' as a result of its well-established brokerage market position, generally consistent profitability and sound balance sheet strength. Its rating is mainly constrained by its business profile, which is less diversified than other larger Taiwanese peers. Meanwhile, Oriental, rated at 'BBB-', demonstrates satisfactory capital strength despite its trading-focused business model and weaker risk-adjusted return compared with local peers. The affirmation of the IDRs and National Ratings on YFHC, YCB, JSFH and JSIB corresponds with the rating actions on their groups' principal operating subsidiaries, Yuanta and Jih Sun. YFHC is rated at the same level as Yuanta, reflecting the high level of integration between the two and the modest leverage at YFHC. Yuanta's robust earnings generation and healthy capitalisation, in Fitch's view, would continue to help absorb losses, if necessary, were they to arise at YFHC's other subsidiaries - mainly YCB (VR: bb+), which has a weaker stand-alone credit profile relative to the group and accounted for 28% of the group's equity and 54% of assets at end-2014. JSFH's IDRs and National Ratings are one notch below Jih Sun's to reflect the group's potential obligation to support its weaker banking subsidiary JSIB (VR: bb), in case of need. JSIB also forms a significant part of the group, accounting for 52% of equity and 83% of assets. The IDRs and National Ratings of YCB and JSIB are aligned with their respective parents' ratings, reflecting their status as key and integral parts of their groups and the obligatory support from their holding parents under the Taiwan's Financial Holding Company Act. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and NATIONAL RATINGS For Concord, its ratings could be downgraded if the company continues to increase its appetite for stock trading and its capital profile weakened further. The Outlook could be revised back to Stable if Concord can manage to reverse the rise in leverage and maintain its capitalisation on par with similarly rated peers. Ratings upside for the other small to medium-sized securities firms is limited, unless they demonstrate a sustained improvement in earnings quality - most likely through a larger and more diversified franchise - which is unlikely in the short to medium term. Conversely, sustained weak earnings and/or a sharp increase in risk appetite resulting in material deterioration in capitalisation may trigger a negative rating action. Yuanta's ratings could be upgraded upon a sustained improvement in earnings quality, through a larger and more diversified regional franchise and enhanced product depths. This would require successful offshore expansion while maintaining its financial profile and risk appetite. That said, an upgrade is less likely in the near to mid-term. Negative rating action may result from a sharp increase in risk appetite, including over-aggressive acquisition/risk-taking, and/or unexpected large trading losses, resulting in material deterioration in capitalisation and/or excessive increase in leverage relative to its current ratings. Any weakening of other group subsidiaries that requires enough of Yuanta's support to lead to material deterioration of its own financial profile, could also pressure Yuanta's ratings. Any rating action on Yuanta and Jih Sun could trigger a similar rating action on their group companies' ratings. Meanwhile, YFHC and YCB could be rated one notch lower than Yuanta if YFHC's financial flexibility were to weaken notably (such as a significant increase in double leverage), or if Yuanta's ability to support other members of the group were to decrease, either through increased leverage at Yuanta, potentially from further pursuit of overseas expansion, or continued strong growth in YCB. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs YCB's VR reflects its increasing risk appetite and asset quality risks if it continues to pursue strong asset expansion, including exposure to China. It also takes into account its improved profitability and capital generation capability, healthy liquidity and adequate capitalisation to support growth and withstand stress losses. An upgrade is less likely in the near to medium term because the rating is mainly constrained by risks associated with its high growth and moderate franchise. Conversely, if its underwriting standards were to relax, leading to heightened risk of significantly weakened asset quality and insufficient capitalisation, the VR could be downgraded. The affirmation of JSIB's VR reflects improved, albeit still modest, core profitability, and capitalisation that is better than that of similarly rated peers. An upgrade to JSIB's VR is likely if its core earnings improve on a sustainable basis without increasing its risk appetite, with asset quality remaining stable. A downgrade is unlikely but could occur if asset quality deteriorates unexpectedly leading to weakened capitalisation. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - DEBT RATINGS YFHC and YCB's senior unsecured bonds are rated at the same level as their National Long-Term Ratings, which reflect the relative vulnerability of default of their senior obligations within the national scale for Taiwan. JSIB's non-Basel III compliant subordinated bond is rated one notch below the issuer's National Long-Term Rating to reflect its subordinated status and the absence of going-concern loss-absorption features. JSIB's Taiwanese Basel III Tier 2 (B3T2) capital is rated two notches below the issuer's anchor rating, comprising zero notching for non-performance risk and two notches for loss severity. Wider notching than Fitch's base case of one notch reflects the poor recovery prospects for Taiwanese B3T2 debt at the point of non-viability or government receivership. Taiwan's authorities would only move a bank into insolvency administration when it reaches a very low capital level or a 2% capital adequacy ratio, reducing the recovery prospects for B3T2 debt. The above notching practices are in accordance with Fitch's criteria on rating bank regulatory capital and similar securities. Any rating action on YFHC, YCB and JSIB could trigger a similar move on their debt ratings. The rating actions are as follows: Yuanta: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2' National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Stable Outlook National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)' YCB: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2' National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Stable Outlook National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)' YFHC: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR; affirmed at 'F2' National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Stable Outlook National Short-Term Rating; affirmed at 'F1+(twn)' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)' Jih Sun Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at'F3' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)' JSFH: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' JSIB: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb' Subordinated debt (non-Basel III compliant) rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)' Subordinated debt (Basel III Tier 2 capital) rating affirmed at 'BBB(twn)' Oriental: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)' Concord: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Horizon: National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F3(twn)' Ta Chong: National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Ta Ching: National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Tachan: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Contacts: Primary Analysts Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA (Concord and Ta Chong) Director +886 2 8175 7604 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)'for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 20 March 2015, "Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 28 April 2015, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 