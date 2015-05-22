Fitch Revises Hungary's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'BB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Hungary's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to Positive from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'BB+' and 'BBB-' respectively. The issue ratings on Hungary's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB+' and 'BBB-' respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects the following key rating drivers and their relative weights: MEDIUM Hungary's external metrics have markedly improved. Since 2010, Hungary has recorded high current account surpluses, at 4.2% of GDP in 2014, reflecting strong goods and services exports following industrial expansion and lower external interest payments linked to external debt deleveraging. Banks' external debt has materially reduced, at 20% of GDP at end-2014 from a peak of 39% of GDP in 2008. Net external debt is still high, but declining rapidly as a result, at 56% of GDP in 2014 from 90% in 2009. The general government deficit was 2.6% of GDP in 2014, a stronger than expected outcome in the context of an election year. Fitch forecasts the deficit to remain in the range of 2.0%-2.5% in the medium term as tax cuts are offset by cyclical improvement. This would support a continued slow decline in government debt from the current high level (76.9% of GDP). Fitch expects debt will reach 75.2% of GDP by 2016 and 66.1% by 2022. Real GDP accelerated to 3.6% in 2014 from 1.5% in 2013, driven by domestic demand. The decline in unemployment to 7.8% in March 2015 from 8.3% a year ago, and low inflation, supported consumption. Investment benefited from exceptional European Union (EU) fund disbursement. Fitch expects growth will slow to 2.9% in 2015 and 2.3% in 2016 due to slower disbursement of EU fund as the new 2014-2020 cycle starts only gradually. The cut in the bank tax contained in the draft budget for 2016 submitted to Parliament signals the government's intention to achieve a gradual normalisation of the banking business environment, in line with the agreement signed with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in early 2015. Although regaining market credibility is going to take some time, Fitch sees this development as potentially positive for the rating. Meanwhile, the conversion of the large stock of FX mortgage loans (equivalent to 12% of GDP) has considerably reduced households' exposure to exchange rate volatility. Hungary's 'BB+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers: Hungary's GDP per capita and governance indicators are higher than the 'BB' and 'BBB' medians because of its greater economic development and integration with Western Europe. Banks have been weakened by a high level of NPLs (impaired loans over 90 days past due accounted for 13.3% of total loans at end-2014 from 14.1% in 2013, 14.6% for FX loans, 11.6% for HUF loans) and adverse policy decisions. Total lending to the private sector contracted by 1% in nominal terms in 2014 (+0.6% for HUF loans, -1.7% for FX loans) and Fitch does not expect it to recover by 2016. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors that could lead to an upgrade are: - Greater policy stability and predictability along with an improved business environment, for example resulting in stable and predictable framework for the banking sector. - Continued, sustained reduction in external indebtedness supported by current account surpluses. - Reduction in the public debt ratio. The rating Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood of leading to a downgrade. However, relaxation in the fiscal stance and/or policy missteps leading to higher macro-financial risks, including crystallisation of contingent liabilities, would be rating negative. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes the Hungarian authorities will maintain fiscal discipline, broadly in line with the targets included in the Convergence Programme submitted to the EU in April 2015. Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for Hungarian subsidiary banks would come first and foremost from their foreign parent banks. Contact: Primary Analyst Arnaud Louis Director +33 1 44 29 91 42 Fitch France S.A. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Gergely Kiss Director +44 20 3530 1425 Committee Chairperson James McCormack Managing Director +44 20 3530 1286 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August 2014 and 'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Hungary - Rating Action Report here Sovereign Rating Criteria here Country Ceilings here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.