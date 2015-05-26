Fitch Affirms CDB Leasing, SPV's Notes at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed China-based CDB Leasing Co., Ltd's (CLC) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency also affirmed the rating on the guaranteed notes issued by CDBL Funding 1 at 'A+'. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by SinoAero Leasing Co., Limited (SAL) with the benefit of a keepwell and asset purchase deed provided by CLC. CLC is a subsidiary of China Development Bank (CDB; A+/Stable) and the bank owned 88.95% of CLC's shares at end-2014. CLC is highly integrated with CDB and is a core subsidiary that provides leasing services to the bank's customers. CDB is the largest of China's policy banks, playing a key role in financing infrastructure and pillar industries, as well as in China's global expansion strategy. CDBL Funding 1 is an offshore special purpose vehicle (SPV) established by SAL, an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of CLC, a China-based financial leasing company that mainly covers the aviation, transportation and infrastructure sectors. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS - CDB Leasing Co., Ltd CLC's Long-Term IDR of 'A+' reflects our view of an extremely high probability of support from CDB given its strategic importance and close linkage to the bank. CLC continues to improve its corporate governance system and aims to shift towards a more market-driven business model as part of CDB's reform plan. However, we do not expect any material change in the relationship between the two entities that would alter our view of a high probability of support from CDB to CLC in case of need. CLC provides leasing services to CDB's customers as a core complementary product and shares a risk management system with the bank. CLC shares CDB's brand name and enjoys strong synergies with the bank through leveraging on CDB's strong brand name and network to expand its business. CDB has strong oversight over the company's strategy and financial plans. In addition, the appointment of CLC's key personnel must be approved by the bank, and four of CLC's five board members are appointed by CDB. CLC is strategically important to CDB as a core subsidiary even though it is relatively small compared to the bank; at end-2014, CLC's total assets of CNY140bn accounted for 1.36% of CDB's total assets and its contribution to CDB's net profit in 2014 was 2.0%. Even with the planned growth in the coming years, we believe that CLC's size will remain small in relation to CDB's and CDB will have adequate resources to support CLC in the event of stress. The level of CLC's new leases referred by CDB dropped in 2014 due to the regulatory restrictions on lending to certain sectors. Nonetheless, new leases that CLC developed on its own in 2014, mainly for aircraft and ships, are also strategically important to CDB's overall business profile. CLC is in the process of amending its articles of association to incorporate its shareholders' commitment to provide liquidity and capital support when necessary. The company plans to propose the amendment to shareholders and seek their approval in 2015. This change is required to meet the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) its new regulations for financial leasing companies announced in March 2014. CDB's Long-Term IDR of 'A+' is driven by support from the China sovereign and is equal to the sovereign rating, as a result of its role as China's largest policy bank. Given CLC's strategic importance to and strong linkage with CDB, as well as its leading position in China's leasing industry, we expect sovereign support to be passed down to CLC through CDB, if needed. The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that CLC's strategic importance to and close operational linkage with CDB will not change materially over the rating horizon. Thus, the Outlook is consistent with the Stable Outlook on CDB's ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS SENIOR DEBT - CDBL Funding 1 The rating on the senior notes issued by CDBL Funding 1 primarily reflects our assessment of an extremely high probability of support from CLC to both SAL and CDBL Funding 1. A default by the issuer or SAL would create enormous reputational risk for CLC and its ultimate parent, CDB. The notes constitute direct, general and unsecured obligations of SAL, and will rank pari passu with all other existing and future unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of SAL. Further, some of CLC's bank loan agreements contain a cross-default clause covering all the companies within the group that will trigger accelerated repayment if SAL defaults. The keepwell and asset purchase deed requires CLC to repurchase SAL's aircraft assets upon the occurrence of a triggering event, which refers to a situation in which SAL does not have sufficient liquidity to meet its payment obligations or an event of default. The repurchase agreement is similar to undertakings already provided by CLC to some of SAL's existing bank loans and serves as an important mechanism to allow CLC to provide foreign currency liquidity to SAL in a timely manner. CLC does not require approval from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange for these foreign currency transfers because buying assets for leasing purposes is a part of CLC's operating activities sanctioned by the relevant authorities, including the CBRC. There could be practical difficulties enforcing the keepwell and asset purchase deed, which is not as strong as a guarantee. Nevertheless, the repurchase agreement and the cross-default clauses at the parent level suggest a strong propensity for CLC to support SAL, if required. SAL is the core operating platform for CLC's overseas aircraft leasing business and CLC has strong control over SAL's operating decisions. It is highly integrated into CLC's operations and is considered a core subsidiary, with SAL's financials fully incorporated into CLC's consolidated audited reports. SAL contributed 33% of its net income in 2014 and accounted for 63% of CLC's aircraft assets and 19% of its total assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS - CDB Leasing Co., Ltd (CLC) CLC's rating is sensitive to any signs of decreasing probability of support, which will lead to a downgrade of CLC's ratings. Any change in China Development Bank's (CDB) rating, which would reflect any shift in the perceived willingness or ability of China's government to support CDB in a full and timely manner, is likely to affect CLC's rating to the same magnitude. RATING SENSITIVITIES SENIOR DEBT - CDBL Funding 1 The rating on CDBL Funding 1's guaranteed notes would be directly correlated to any significant change in CLC's willingness or ability to support SAL if required. Likewise, any significant change in the perceived willingness or ability of China's government to support CDB and CLC in a full and timely manner, would affect the rating on the guaranteed notes. The rating actions are as follows: CDB Leasing Co., Ltd: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' CDBL Funding 1: USD250m 3.25% guaranteed notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A+' USD400m 4.25% guaranteed notes due 2024 affirmed at 'A+' 