Fitch Affirms HSBC USA at 'AA-' and HSBC Finance at 'A+'; Outlook Remains Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC USA Inc. (HUSI) and its subsidiary, HSBC Bank USA's (HBUS), Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Viability Ratings (VR) at 'AA-' and 'a-', respectively. Fitch affirmed HSBC Finance Corp.'s (HBIO) IDR at 'A+'. Fitch does not maintain a VR on HBIO, as the agency does not view the company as a stand-alone entity. HUSI's, HBUS' and HBIO's IDRs were affirmed in conjunction with the affirmation of its parent company, HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC). For additional information, please see the press release 'Fitch Affirms HSBC Holdings, HSBC Bank, and HK Subsidiaries at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable', dated May 19, 2015. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs As wholly owned subsidiaries of HSBC, HUSI's and HBIO's long-and short-term IDRs are linked to those of their parent company. As per Fitch's rating criteria, the difference in notching reflects Fitch's view of varying levels of operational importance and expected support. HUSI's IDR is equalized with HSBC at 'AA-', reflecting its core operations to the HSBC Group. HBIO's IDR is one notch below HSBC at 'A+', reflecting Fitch's view that HSBC would continue to provide support for reputational considerations, even though HBIO is in runoff. As supported entities, HUSI's and HBIO's IDRs will move in tandem with HSBC. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs HUSI's and HBIO's IDRs are linked to those of their parent. As such, their IDRs will likely be affected by any changes to the ratings of HSBC itself. In addition, although not anticipated, any changes to their strategic importance as indicated for example through ownership, level of integration or their role in the group would also prompt a review of the ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR Today's affirmation of HUSI's VR reflects the company's very strong liquidity position, solid franchise, and ample capital. Fitch notes that asset quality continues to improve while HUSI selectively divests non-core legacy assets. These ratings strengths are offset by the HUSI's relatively weak earnings profile compared to Fitch's large regional U.S. bank peer group. HUSI has strong brand recognition in its target market of internationally minded corporate clients given its affiliation with the HSBC group. This continues to contribute to HUSI's solid core funding base, high deposit market share and low cost of deposits despite its small branch footprint. HUSI's strong liquidity profile remains a key rating driver. Loans-to-deposits have remained below 70% since 2011, while peers average approximately 90%. HUSI's cash and securities represent approximately half of total assets as of 1Q'15, with the majority of investments in low risk, highly liquid securities such as treasuries, government agencies, and agency mortgage backed securities. Supporting the bank's liquidity profile further, cash and equivalents also represent a higher portion of assets than peers at around 15% of total assets. HUSI's capital levels are ample with risk-based capital metrics well above peers, benefiting from the bank's concentration of lower risk weighted assets. HUSI has also maintained a healthy Fitch Core Capital Ratio of over 10%, despite increased legal and regulatory expenses over the past several quarters Asset quality remains on an improving trend as HUSI divests non-core assets. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) fell to 2.3% of total loans and other real estate owned (OREO) at 1Q'15 from 3.33% at 4Q'14., HUSI's legacy residential portfolio continues to drag on the overall loan portfolio with over 75% of nonaccrual loans in one to four family residential loans due to management's measured approach to divestiture and lengthy foreclosure processes in certain operating markets. Fitch considers HUSI's earnings to have lower influence on its current ratings. Fitch believes that HUSI's earnings should be considered in the context of the company's conservative balance sheet. HUSI's preference for liquidity and lower risk tolerance continue to have an adverse impact earning asset yields. As a result, Fitch expects HUSI's net interest margin and profitability to remain below peer averages in the near to intermediate term. Earnings have also been pressured by nonrecurring litigation expenses and elevated compliance costs. HUSI's ratings already incorporate recent and ongoing legal and regulatory issues. Fitch expects compliance-related costs to continue to be an elevated component of HUSI's cost base going forward. HSBC North American Holdings' (HNAH), HUSI's holding company, CCAR submission was accepted by the Federal Reserve in March 2015 after getting rejected in 2014. Fitch believes HUSI and subsidiaries are appropriately capitalized, particularly given its strong funding and balance sheet profile, to manage through an economic downturn. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRS Fitch believes HUSI's current VR is solidly situated at 'a-', and upward movement is limited. However, HUSI's ratings are sensitive to the bank maintaining a relatively conservative risk appetite and ample capital and liquidity levels. Aggressive commercial loan growth that would suggest a weakening of underwriting standards or a reversal of asset quality trends may pressure ratings negatively. As discussed, Fitch's current ratings incorporate HUSI's recent and ongoing compliance issues. Negative ratings pressure would likely occur if unexpected concern arises regarding HUSI's ability to meet existing regulatory mandates. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Fitch considers HUSI to be a core operating entity of the HSBC Group, and as such, considers institutional support from its ultimate parent to be extremely high. In determining HUSI's importance, Fitch viewed HUSI's strategic initiatives to be in line with those of its parent, potential for disposal from its parent to be extremely limited, and reputational risk to HSBC resulting from default by HUSI to be high. Despite the entity being in run-off, Fitch views HBIO as strategically important to the HSBC and considers the probability of institutional support to be high, and the precedent of support is already established. Fitch views HFC Bank Limited (HFC) as strategically important to the HSBC and considers the probability of institutional support to be high. This view is underpinned by the high level of reputation risk to HSBC in the event default. RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR As discussed, HUSI's, HBIO's and HFC's Support Ratings reflect Fitch's views on the probability of support from the parent company, HSBC. Therefore, any changes to HUSI's, HBIO's or HFC's strategic importance as indicated for example through ownership, level of integration, or their role under HSBC would prompt a review of the ratings SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by HUSI are notched down from the IDR. The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid securities are typically sensitive to any change in the bank's VR. However, given the high level of institutional support, issue ratings are notched from HUSI's IDR as support from the parent is presumed. Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by HSBC Finance are notched down from the IDR. Fitch does not maintain a VR on the unit as Fitch does not view the company as a stand-alone entity. HOLDING COMPANY RATING DRIVERS HBUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank holding company (BHC), HUSI. HUSI's and HBUS' IDRs and VRs are equalized, reflecting the mandate in the U.S. for BHC's to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: HSBC USA Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Viability Rating at 'a-'. --Support Rating at '1'; --Commercial paper at 'F1+' --Preferred stock at 'BBB+'; --Senior debt at 'AA-'; --Subordinated debt at 'A+'. HSBC Bank USA, National Association --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Viability Rating at 'a-'. --Support Rating at '1'; --Long-term deposits at 'AA'; --Market linked deposits at 'AAemr'; --Senior debt at 'AA-'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1+'; --Subordinated debt at 'A+'. HSBC Capital Trust I --Preferred stock at 'BBB+'. HSBC Capital Trust II --Preferred stock at 'BBB+'. HSBC Capital Trust III --Preferred stock at 'BBB+'. HSBC Finance Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Support Rating at '1'; --Commercial paper at 'F1'; --Senior debt at 'A+'; --Subordinated debt at 'A'. Beneficial Company, LLC --Senior debt at 'A+'. HSBC Finance Capital Trust IX --Preferred stock at 'BBB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Bain K. Rumohr, CFA Director +1-312-368-3153 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Doriana Gamboa Senior Director +1-212-908-0865 Committee Chairperson Meghan Neenan Senior Director +1-212-908-9121 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Bank Rating Criteria' (March 20, 2015) --'Sovereign Support for Banks (Rating Path Expectations)' (March 27, 2015) --'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' (Sept. 11, 2013); --'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' (Sept. 11, 2013); --'HSBC USA Inc. and Related Entities' (Aug. 25, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here Sovereign Support For Banks: Rating Path Expectations here Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths here The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks here HSBC USA Inc. and Related Entities here HSBC USA Inc. and Related Entities here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.