Fitch Assigns National Australia Group Europe Ltd 'A' IDR; On RWN

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the UK-based holding company National Australia Group Europe Ltd (NAGE), a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', Short-term IDR of 'F1', Support Rating of '1' and Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+'. Fitch has placed all the ratings apart from the VR on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT NAGE is the 100%-shareholder of Clydesdale Bank (CB; IDR: A/RWN, VR: bbb+, Support Rating: 1/RWN). Its ratings are equalised with those of CB because of the high importance of NAGE's role in the group, similar regulation being applicable to both companies (the UK's PRA regulates NAGE and CB on a consolidated basis), the high fungibility of capital and liquidity, the modest extent of holding company double leverage, and the very limited materiality of its non-bank subsidiaries. The RWN on NAGE's IDRs and Support Rating mirrors the RWN on CB's ratings. Fitch placed CB's IDRs and Support Rating on RWN on 11 May 2015, following the announcement by National Australia Bank Limited (NAB; AA-/F1+/Stable, NAGE's and CB's ultimate 100% shareholder), that it is in the advanced stages of obtaining regulatory approvals for listing its UK subsidiaries on the London Stock Exchange. It plans to transfer its ownership of NAGE to third party shareholders. NAB still needs to obtain shareholder approval but plans to finalise the transaction by end- 2015 (see 'Fitch Puts Clydesdale Bank's IDRs on RWN; Affirms VR at 'bbb+'' dated 11 May 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch aims to resolve the RWN on NAGE, as for CB, once NAB has completed its disposal of these UK banking groups, which may take longer than six months. Once the transfer of ownership is finalised, we expect to downgrade NAGE's Support Rating to '5' from '1' and to assign it a Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor'. At that point, the IDR will be driven by its VR, currently 'bbb+'. NAGE, as CB's holding company, is to act as the resolution entity for the group, should this be necessary in the future. NAGE already has debt in issuance and is expected to continue to act as the UK platform for debt and capital issuance for CB. NAGE's name is expected to be changed before the transaction takes place. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT NAGE's IDRs and SRs reflect Fitch's view of the probability of extraordinary support being provided to it in case of need and are therefore sensitive to both NAB's ability to provide support and our view on its propensity to do so. Until completion of the sale, we believe that the propensity to provide support will remain high but the ratings are sensitive to any change in this propensity. The ratings are also sensitive to any change in NAB's IDR, which acts as an anchor to our view of the group's ability to support its UK subsidiary. Depending on how capital is transmitted within the group from the holding company and on the level of ultimate double-leverage at the holding company, it is possible that some rating differentiation between CB and NAGE could emerge, for both the VR and IDR, over the medium to longer term. Furthermore, over time, expected debt issuance by NAGE could change the relative position of senior creditors of the different group entities. This will depend on the amounts and form of debt issued by NAGE and the ranking of down-streamed funds relative to other CB senior creditors and could be positive for CB's IDRs rather than negative for NAGE's IDRs. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The equalisation of NAGE's VR with that of CB reflect Fitch's view that of the strong correlation between failure and default probabilities at CB and NAGE. Fitch believes that CB's dividends and interest payments being the main source of income to NAGE as CB's assets represent 99% of NAGE's total assets at end-2014; CB's default will render NAGE insolvent and illiquid. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR NAGE's VRs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions regarding CB's ratings and therefore are the same as for CB. In addition, a material increase in holding company double leverage could result in NAGE's VR being downgraded. 