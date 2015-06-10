Fitch: U.S. Life Insurance - U.S. Life Insurers Facing Heated Commercial Mortgage Market

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 10 (Fitch) Investment in mortgages grew 6.0% in 2014 to $350 billion for life insurers in the Fitch Ratings' universe, an increase over the prior-year growth rate of 4.4%, according to a new report published by Fitch. While commercial mortgages were the dominant type of new mortgage, net growth in multifamily mortgages was especially strong in 2014. Commercial properties accounted for 78% of mortgage portfolios, followed by multifamily mortgages at 12%. Mortgages continued their six-year run of strong performance driven by low credit impairments and good relative yield versus bonds. Nonperforming mortgages remained very low at 0.1%. Mortgage allocation remains in the 8%-12% range of general account investment portfolios for many insurers. The market continues to be dominated by the larger life insurers, particularly the large mutual companies. Mortgage portfolio yields declined to 5.36% for 2014 from 5.46% for 2013 following the general direction of low interest rates for new money investments, but remain attractive versus investment-grade bonds. Overall credit quality as measured by NAIC rating methodology was high at year-end 2014 as more than 63% of mortgages are were rated NAIC CM1 with strong credit metrics, while 31% have adequate metrics of CM2. Under the NAIC methodology, individual mortgage ratings are based on debt coverage ratios (DCRs), loan-to-value (LTV) and property type metrics. Life insurer's net investment in commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) increased 2.1% in 2014 to $156 billion or 4.3% of investment portfolios. Overall CMBS loan delinquencies declined precipitously to approximately 4.7% at the end of first-quarter 2015, the lowest level since 2008, with improvement across all property types. Fitch's concerns about more aggressive underwriting, higher leverage and weaker loan structures persist. Refinance activity is anticipated to increase over the next few years as a significant amount of maturing loans come due from 2015 to 2017. In the Appendix, Fitch reviews the fundamentals for various commercial property types including multifamily, retail, office, industrial and hotels, with a focus on rent growth and vacancy. Real estate sector fundamentals continue to build on the positive trends observed in recent years. However, new construction in certain property types, such as multifamily, hotels and industrial, bear watching. The report 'U.S. Life Insurers Mortgage Update' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and 'Special Reports', or by clicking on the link. Contact: Primary Analyst Andrew Davidson, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3144 Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 W. Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Douglas Meyer, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-2061 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com U.S. Life Insurersâ€™ Mortgage Update (Commercial Mortgages Supporting Portfolio Yield) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.