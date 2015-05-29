Fitch Affirms Shinhan Card at 'A-'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SINGAPORE, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed South Korea-based Shinhan Card Co's (Shinhan Card) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-', its Short-Term IDR at 'F2' and Support Rating at '1'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmations reflect Fitch's continued belief of an extremely high probability of support for Shinhan Card from its sole owner, Shinhan Financial Group (Shinhan Financial). KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING The company's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's expectation that Shinhan Financial would extend support to Shinhan Card, if needed. Shinhan Financial is South Korea's largest financial group by total assets (KRW338trn at end-2014), and Shinhan Bank (Shinhan Bank; A/Stable) is its flagship subsidiary. However, Shinhan Financial does not have very strong ability on a stand-alone basis (with a high common-equity double leverage ratio of 136% at end-2014) to support Shinhan Card. So, Fitch takes into account potential support from Shinhan Bank for the card company, particularly, in the worst case scenario. The Stable Outlook reflects the Stable Outlook on Shinhan Bank. Shinhan Card is very important to the group's strategy and core commercial banking operations. Although it accounts for just 6.6% of the group's consolidated assets, Shinhan Card contributes 25%-30% of Shinhan Financial's net profit. Shinhan Card has a slightly larger customer base than Shinhan Bank and thus contributes significantly to the group's franchise development. Shinhan Card is the largest credit card company in South Korea with a 20% share of total transactions in 2014. Shinhan Card and Shinhan Bank complement each other, especially in originating new customers and cross-sales of settlement bank accounts and new credit cards. Fitch expects the underlying profitability of Korea's credit card operators, including Shinhan Card, to remain at the 2014 level for the next few years. Its operating return on assets, exclusive of one-off gains, further declined to 3.2% in 2014 from 4.9% in 2010. The unfavourable regulatory framework that stresses more robust consumer protection in Korea has put significant pressure on the industry's margins in the past several years. Moreover, profitability would be squeezed due to increased funding cost when interest rates rise. Shinhan Card's net credit costs have remained slightly below the industry average in 2014, but have increased to 2.13% from 1.83% in 2013. Fitch expects the overall quality of Shinhan Card's receivables to gradually deteriorate in the medium to long term due to the company's expansion into card-loan products, the increasing use of debit/cheque cards, and the weakening ability of South Korean households to service debt due to rising household debt and a slowing economy. Fitch views card-loan products as more risky than typical credit purchase products, but less so than cash-advance products. Shinhan Card's delinquency rate (one-month overdue) deteriorated slightly to 2.18% at end-2014 from 2.15% at end-2013, compared with an improvement in the system-wide rate to 1.69% from 1.82% for the same period. Shinhan Card's completely wholesale-based funding profile is vulnerable to capital market volatility and deterioration in consumer debt-servicing ability. However, Shinhan Card's debt maturity is reasonably well spread out, with an average maturity of two years at end-2014. Shinhan Card also benefits from liquidity support from the group and Shinhan Bank. Shinhan Card and its local peers also enjoy ample liquidity due to strong demand for long-term local paper from local pension funds and asset managers. Fitch expects Shinhan Card to maintain its strong capitalisation. The company's Fitch Core Capital ratio stood at 27% at 2014. Given Shinhan Card is Shinhan Financial's main cash generator and it has no significant asset growth potential, Fitch expects Shinhan Card's dividend payout ratio to remain very high. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING The card company's IDRs and SR are sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of Shinhan Financial and Shinhan Bank to provide timely support. This might arise if Shinhan Bank's ratings change or if Shinhan Card's relationship with Shinhan Financial and Shinhan Bank changes. A significant change to Shinhan Financial's common-equity double leverage or consolidated capitalisation may trigger a rating review for Shinhan Card. However, this prospect appears to be remote. Fitch does not expect Shinhan Financial to engage in large scale M&A, and with the current internal capital generation capacity, an improvement in capitalisation/leverage would come only gradually. Contact: Primary Analyst Heakyu Chang Director +82 2 3278 8363 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch 9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro Youngdeungpo-gu Seoul 150-737 Korea Secondary Analyst Mihwa Park Associate Director +65 6796 7238 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.