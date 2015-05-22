Fitch Downgrades CGD to 'BB-' on Support Revision; Affirms VR

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Caixa Geral de Depositos, S.A.'s (CGD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time it has downgraded the Support Rating (SR) to '4' from '3' and revised the Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'B' from 'BB+'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union commercial banks. The downgrade of CGD's SR to '4' and the downward revision of its SRF to 'B' reflect Fitch's downward adjustment of the probability of extraordinary support being provided to the bank, if needed from the bank's sole shareholder, the Portuguese state. Fitch believes that in the event of severe stress, there would be significant uncertainties about the adequacy of support being made available because of potential limitations arising from the EU Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and EU state-aid considerations. In addition, BRRD will give resolution authorities (the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) Board from 2016) a broad suite of powers and tools to take resolution action on CGD, if necessary or appropriate, despite full ownership by the Portuguese state and its sizeable market positions. As a result of the revision to the SRF, the bank's Long-term IDR is now driven by its standalone creditworthiness, as expressed in its Viability Rating (VR). The VR has been affirmed today. Fitch has downgraded the bank's senior debt issues in line with its Long-term IDR. This rating action follows rating action on a number of privately-owned Portuguese banks earlier this week, whose SRs were downgraded to '5' and SRFs revised to 'No Floor' (see also "Fitch Downgrades 4 Portuguese Banks on Support Revision" RAC published on 19 May 2015 on www.fitchratings.com). The Portuguese banking system is continuing its path towards stabilisation, particularly for asset quality indicators, and is gradually returning to profitability, supported by improved macro-economic trends. Fitch expects GDP growth of 1.5% in 2015 and a steady decline in unemployment to 13.8%. While Fitch expects problematic assets for the system to peak in 2015, meaningful improvements will take time to materialise as the stock of problematic assets is large. We expect banks' profitability to be supported by lower funding costs, particularly for deposits, a reduction of domestic overheads, income from international operations and declining impairments. However, profitability will remain subdued due to low interest rates, asset de-risking and declining loan spreads. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT CGD's ratings reflect the bank's poor, though improving, core profitability, and weak asset quality indicators. The bank has been reporting losses since 2011. In 2014, the bank improved its pre-impairment operating profitability to an average 0.5% of assets, partly supported by financial market operations but this was not enough to offset its still high impairment provisions. Its credit at risk/loans ratio was 12.2% at end-2014, with coverage of almost 60%. The ratings also take into account the bank's leading retail franchise in Portugal, and improving funding, liquidity and capital levels. CGD's Fitch core capital (FCC)/weighted risks ratio improved to 9.2% at end-2014 from 8.6% at end-2013 and, including the state's EUR900m cocos, its Fitch eligible capital was 10.7% at end-2014. However, net problematic assets represented a high 100% of capital in 2014. The Stable Outlook on CGD reflects the stabilisation of its risk profile, particularly asset quality indicators and the ratio of net problematic assets-to- capital, which have started to show some improvements. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT CGD's IDR and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a change in the bank's VR. Upward rating potential would arise from a sustained reduction in problem assets while preserving capital as well as enhancing core profitability. A continued improvement of the operating environment should support business volumes, benefit asset quality and a reduction in impairment charges. This would ultimately benefit profitability and internal capital generation. Downward rating pressure would primarily come from a further deterioration in asset quality and sustained losses. The bank's ratings are also sensitive to the conclusion of the sale process of NovoBanco and potential related costs and capital impact, if any. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The '4' SR and 'B' SRF of CGD reflect Fitch's opinion that there remains a limited probability of extraordinary support being provided to CGD by the Portuguese state without the bail-in of senior creditors. This potential support is based on full and willing state ownership and CGD's market-leading position in the Portuguese market. Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF of the bank would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support it. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CGD are notched down from the VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES The ratings of Caixa Banco de Investimento (Caixa - BI) are equalised with those of its 100% parent. Under Portugal's corporate law, CGD is liable for the obligations of its wholly owned subsidiaries. The equalisation is driven by the integration of Caixa - BI within the parent bank and the benefits derived from parent support. Fitch does not assign a VR to the institution as the agency does not view it as independent entity. The ratings of Caixa-BI are sensitive to rating actions on CGD's IDR. CGD North America Finance LLC is a financing vehicle of CGD whose commercial paper debt ratings are aligned with CGD's because of the guarantee in place and whose ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in CGD's IDR. The rating actions are as follows: CGD: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating: downgraded to '4' from '3' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B' from 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B' Senior unsecured certificate of deposit long-term rating downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB+' Senior unsecured certificate of deposit short-term rating affirmed at 'B' Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'B+' Preference shares affirmed at 'B-' Caixa - BI: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' CGD North America Finance LLC Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B' Contact: Primary Analyst Roger Turro Director +34 93 323 8406 Fich Ratings Espana, S.A.U. 