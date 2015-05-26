Fitch Downgrades Xinyuan to 'B' from 'B+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Chinese homebuilder Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.’s (Xinyuan) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘B’ from ‘B+'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also downgraded Xinyuan’s senior unsecured rating to ‘B’ from ‘B+', with Recovery Rating at ‘RR4’. The full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The rating downgrades follow much slower growth in the company’s sales compared with the expansion of its land bank, which resulted in a sharp increase in its leverage. The rating is also constrained by a profit margin that is lower than that of its peers. KEY RATING DRIVERS Weak Sales; Higher Leverage: Xinyuan had CNY6.1bn in land premiums and CNY2.8bn in development expenditure, but achieved only CNY6.4bn in contracted sales in 2014. The gross floor area (GFA) acquired in 2014 was three times the contracted GFA sold. With land banking speeding ahead of sales, Xinyuan’s net debt/adjusted inventory increased to around 48% at end-2014 from a net cash position at end-2013. With 1Q15 contracted sales of only CNY1.1bn, 32.5% less than a year earlier, its leverage has further increased to 56%. Fitch believes Xinyuan’s leverage will stay high for the rest of 2015 at around 50% unless contracted sales rises significantly. Significantly Thinner Margin: Xinyuan’s EBITDA margin narrowed to 14% in 2014 from 27% in 2013, mainly due to the low gross margin on sales in the past and the high selling, general and administration (SG&A) costs, which were at 13%-15% of contracted sales. Fitch expects Xinyuan’s gross profit margin to recover from 2H15 as sentiment in the property sector improves. We will continue to monitor the SG&A expenses as part of our assessment of the company’s management and execution abilities. Frequent Management Changes: Xinyuan announced major management changes in April 2015. The company appointed a new CFO Mr. Liu Huaiyu, whose predecessor served for only 10 months. This kind of frequent management change is a potential rating constraint because it may have negative impact to the consistent execution of the company’s strategy and financial policies. Bigger Scale Supports Ratings: Xinyuan’s Stable Outlook reflects that its scale is comparable to similarly rated peers, and the company can maintain its current financial profile once it steps up the sales from the new land it acquired in 2014. Its total sellable GFA as of March 2015 was 3.2 million sqm, a 29% increase compared with the 2.5 million sqm land bank in mid-2014. Its larger scale and increase in assets provide more protection to creditors and support its rating outlook. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch’s key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Land purchases to slow down in 2015. New land acquisition GFA / contracted sales GFA to fall to below 1.5x from 2015 from 2.9x in 2014. - Contracted sales are estimated based on properties available for sale in 2015, and the sell-through ratio. Fitch expects contracted sales to increase at a steady pace in 2015 and 2016 - Average selling price of contracted sales to recover from 2014 levels and rise slightly in 2015 for comparable projects - SG&A costs as percentage of contracted sales will gradually decrease as Xinyuan plans to cut internal costs RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Net debt/adjusted inventory rising above 60% on a sustained basis - Contracted sales/total debt falling below 0.6x on a sustained basis (end-2014: 0.7x)

- EBITDA margin falling below 15% on a sustained basis Positive future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Significant increase in scale as reflected by contracted sales exceeding CNY15bn - Net debt/adjusted inventory falling below 40% on a sustained basis - Contracted sales/total debt improving to above 1.0x on a sustained basis

- EBITDA margin improving to above 20% on a sustained basis The list of rating actions is as follows: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'B+', Outlook Stable Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'B' from 'B+'; Recovery Rating at 'RR4' USD200m senior unsecured notes due 2019 downgraded to 'B' from 'B+'; Recovery Rating at 'RR4' USD200m senior unsecured notes due 2018 downgraded to 'B' from 'B+'; Recovery Rating at 'RR4'