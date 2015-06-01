Fitch Affirms Prevoir Vie & Prevoir Risques Divers at IFS 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based Prevoir Vie's and Prevoir Risques Divers' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A'. The agency has also affirmed Societe Centrale Prevoir's (the group's holding company) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings of all three entities (together, the group) reflect their solid capital adequacy and resilient earnings generation. Offsetting factors include their limited size, the lack of geographical diversification, and fairly high exposure to equities and real estate investments. Their modest scale and lack of geographical diversification leave the group exposed to potential industry-wide changes in the French insurance sector. Fitch expects Prevoir Vie's and Prevoir Risques Divers' capital adequacy to remain solid, significantly in excess of regulatory requirements. At end-2014, the capital bases of Prevoir Vie and Prevoir Risques Divers covered the minimum regulatory requirement by 5.8x and 14.5x, respectively, when including unrealised gains, and by 1.3x and 8.8x when excluding unrealised gains. The group has no financial debt. Prevoir's investment portfolio mainly consists of high-quality fixed-income assets, with an average rating of its' bond portfolio at A. However, the proportion of investments invested in risky assets (below-investment-grade bonds, equities and real estate) remains high. Offsetting this, the company maintains a strong capital buffer against any potential market risks. Prevoir Vie and Prevoir Risques Divers are expected to generate robust earnings. At end-2014, net income decreased slightly but remained solid at EUR43m (2013: EUR46m), driven by strong income from insurance activities (2014: EUR25m, 2013: EUR26.4m) and supplemented by investment and other income (2014:EUR19.4m, 2013: EUR21.3m). Fitch expects the group to continue to pursue a conservative approach from a strategy perspective, avoiding significant business risks and financing growth with its own capital. Prevoir's IDR is one notch higher than it would be under Fitch's current standard notching methodology. This reflects the holding company's lack of financial debt and its direct holdings of significant financial assets (including cash) in addition to its ownership of the two insurance operating companies. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key triggers for a downgrade would include a prolonged period of weak financial performance, with for example, reported net income falling and remaining below EUR20m or a significant decline in Prevoir Vie's Solvency I ratio including unrealised gains to below 3.0x (end-2014: 5.8x) . Fitch would also view negatively any unexpected significant change in the group's financial strategy and conservative business strategy, as well as any material change in the dividend policy. An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term given the concentration of its operations on the French market. However, over the longer term, material growth in market share along with strong financial performance and solid capital adequacy could result in an upgrade. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Societe Centrale Prevoir -Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-; Outlook Stable Prevoir Vie -Insurer Financial Strenght: affirmed at 'A; Outlook Stable Prevoir Risques Divers -Insurer Financial Strenght: affirmed at 'A' ; Outlook Stable 