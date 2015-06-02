Fitch: Solid Buffers, State Support Mitigate EM Bank Challenges

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EM Banking System Datawatch here MOSCOW, June 02 (Fitch) Operating conditions remain challenging in most major emerging-market (EM) banking systems in 2015, Fitch Ratings says in the latest edition of its regular 'EM Banking System Datawatch'. This is due to weaker economies, slower growth, seasoning loan books and tighter margins. These factors, combined with Negative Outlooks on sovereign ratings, drive Negative Outlooks on most banks in Russia, Brazil and South Africa. But impairment of lenders' financial metrics in these markets has so far been limited or manageable, and Fitch expects any negative rating actions to be moderate in scope. Still solid, although slowing, economic growth and significant loss-absorption buffers limit downside risks for banks' financial profiles in most other EMs that have experienced recent rapid credit expansions. In many of these markets - across Latin America and Asia, and in Turkey - Fitch views more moderate loan growth as credit positive, as it should prevent overheating. Fitch's recent review of sovereign support primarily affected bank ratings in developed markets, with lenders in central and eastern Europe the only ones in EMs to suffer downgrades. In most large EMs, including China, India, Russia, Turkey and Brazil, ratings of systemically important banks, particularly those with government ownership, remain underpinned by potential sovereign support, limiting downgrade risks from weaker economies and/or bank metrics. The full report can be accessed by subscribers on www.fitchratings.com and via the link above. Contacts: James Watson, CFA (Emerging Europe) Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Mark Young (APAC) Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Franklin Santarelli (Latin America) Managing Director +1 212 908 0739 Eric Dupont (Middle East and Africa) Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 31 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.