Fitch Affirms Imperial Tobacco Group PLC at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Imperial Tobacco Group PLC's (Imperial) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB' and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. The senior unsecured ratings on the debt of Imperial's subsidiaries, Imperial Tobacco Finance PLC and Altadis Emisiones Financieras have also been affirmed at 'BBB'. The rating actions follow Imperial's announcement that it has obtained approval from the US Federal Trade Commission to acquire for USD7.1bn (GBP4.2bn) the assets from US tobacco companies Reynolds American Inc. and Lorillard Inc. (BBB/RWN). The Negative Outlook reflects the moderate executions risks in the US from the enlarged business. It also factors in the on-going challenges being faced by Imperial's existing operations including the persistently weak European market that Imperial is predominantly exposed to, ongoing illicit trade, the impending introduction of plain packaging in the UK and potentially in France, and potential competitive pressures arising from next generation e-cigarettes launches from peers such as British American Tobacco Inc. (BAT; A-/Stable) and Philip Morris International Inc (PMI; A/Stable). Failure to enhance cash flow generation and profit growth capability of its core European business against an anticipated increase in leverage as a result of the acquisition would have negative implication on Imperial's ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stronger US Business Profile The acquisition enhances Imperial's US business, giving it a number-three position with a cigarette market share of 10% (currently 3%), a more substantial portfolio which will be well diversified by pricing point, and a nationwide distribution platform. This should benefit its access to shelf space and its negotiating power with retailers. Consequently, we expect Imperial's profitability and diversification to grow as its reliance on the EU should fall to approximately 55% of operating profits (62% in FY14) Possible Execution Risks to US Strategy Although the integration risk of the acquired assets in the US is not high, we believe there could be some execution risk to Imperial's growth ambitions. Imperial expects to improve profits and increase its market share over time. We believe market share increases are achievable but there is a risk this could be at the expense of price and meaningful investments might be needed. In addition, Imperial will gain two menthol brands - Kool and Salem in the US. Although menthol cigarettes have a less severe volume decline rate than traditional cigarettes, we note the on-going debate over their possible ban. Financial Performance Weak trading in the financial year to end-September 2014 (FY14) was in line with Fitch's expectations and demonstrated management's ability to stabilise profits despite difficult markets. Imperial's stock optimisation programme has been completed and its cost optimisation programme is on track to achieve its target of GBP300 p.a. from 2018. However, the results also showed that despite an improvement, some of the company's credit metrics remain inconsistent with its 'BBB' rating. In 1H15, Imperial's performance continues to benefit from good pricing power globally, offsetting declining volumes. Profits excluding stock optimisation effect and currency impact were overall approximately in line with 1H14. Leverage Beyond Rating Guidance Lease-adjusted net debt/funds from operations (FFO) decreased slightly in FY14 to 3.7x from 4.0x in FY13. However, Fitch projects leverage could peak at around 4.3x in FY15 at the closing of the acquisition of assets from Reynolds American Inc. and Lorillard, Inc. Fitch forecasts leverage will decline slowly to approximately 3.6x in FY17, a level still above the threshold compatible for the 'BBB' rating. However, should Imperial successfully implement its initiatives to enhance cash flow generation and return to profit growth as planned over FY15 to FY17, there is a chance that leverage will fall more quickly and that we could revise the Outlook to Stable. Improving but Weak EU Market Imperial's operating profile started to deteriorate in 2013 due to its heavier than peer exposure to the declining EU tobacco market. Fragile consumer spending in southern Europe and the increase in illicit trade affected Imperial's consolidated volume performance to a point where price increases were only just able to offset volume declines. Although the EU tobacco market has shown a less severe contraction than in 2014, it is still weak. In FY14 consolidated volumes dropped by 7%, tobacco net revenues on a constant currency basis declined by 1% and total adjusted operating profit grew was flat in organic terms. Furthermore, in 1H15, Imperial reported market share loss in some of its key European markets (France, Germany, UK and Spain). Execution Risk in Various Initiatives Management has implemented several initiatives including the stock optimisation (completed in 2014) and cost rationalisation programme, brand migration and working capital initiatives. While these key initiatives support Imperial's long-term goals, they carry execution risks, especially when benefits will only start to feed through fully in the next few years. Challenging FY15 Total adjusted operating profit in FY14 was unchanged on a constant currency basis compared with - 1% in 1H14, and the decline of its underlying total volumes slowed in FY14. However, management has guided for still challenging conditions for FY15. In addition, there are the potential competitive pressures arising from next generation e-cigarettes launches from peers such as PMI and BAT. While we do not consider this a major risk, the implementation of plain packaging legislation in the UK may also add another element of potential risk, albeit to a lower extent. Management's Commitment Adjusted net debt was down GBP1.9bn in the last 12 months at GBP9.1bn in 1H15 due in part to GBP395m generated from the partial IPO of Imperial's non-core distribution arm, Logista, signalling the company's willingness to act to protect its credit metrics. To achieve this purpose, management has suspended its share buybacks since 2014, although we understand it has no intention to reduce dividends. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Mid-single digit annual price and product mix increases compensating for volume declines. - Small margin improvement. - Assets and infrastructure assets from Lorillard and Reynolds to be acquired in mid FY15 for a total consideration of USD7.3bn including fees and expenses. - Suspension of share buyback programme from July 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative (Downgrade to BBB-): Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: -Failure by existing business to maintain at least low single digit organic revenue growth in FY15. -Failure by existing business in executing the recovery of EBITDA margin back to 2013 level (42.5%; calculated against FY13 economic revenues of GBP14.7bn) in FY15. -FFO net leverage remaining persistently above 3.5x even after the second full year of closing (FY17 in our projections). -Fixed charge cover ratio below 4.0x. -Annual free cash flow margin dropping below 3%. Positive (revision of the Outlook to Stable): Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include: -FFO net leverage dropping below 3.5x. -FFO fixed charge cover ratio above 4.0x. -Evidence showing the recovery of standalone business with EBITDA margins improving and trending towards 43%. -Sustainable FCF generation of at least GBP600m. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE The company's liquidity profile undergoes intra-month swings in relation to the collection and payment of excise duties affecting tobacco distributors. For Imperial this can be as much as GBP0.9bn in a year. Imperial has EUR3.8bn and GBP0.5bn revolving credit facilities as well as access to the commercial paper market (EUR2.5bn programme) to meet such liquidity requirements. In addition, Imperial has put in place sufficient bank facilities for the acquisition of the US assets. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB' Imperial Tobacco Finance PLC Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB' Altadis Emisiones Financieras Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB' Primary Analyst Ching Mei Chia Director +44 20 3530 1068 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Ilana Elbim Analyst +44 20 3530 1644 Committee Chairperson Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 