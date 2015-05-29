Fitch Affirms Kookmin Bank at 'A'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SINGAPORE, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed South Korea-based Kookmin Bank's (Kookmin) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Kookmin's Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Kookmin's IDRs are driven by its VR, which is underpinned by its substantial domestic retail operations, sound loan quality and very strong capitalisation. The ratings also reflect its weakened underlying profitability, below-average liquidity/funding profile by international standards (mitigated by ordinary support from local authorities), challenging operating environment, and relatively weak corporate control and management quality. Frequent changes to the senior management team in the past have made it very challenging for the bank to develop long-term strategies and deliver on the goals of these strategies. It remains to be seen if the bank's new management team will be able to arrest this trend. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's continued expectation that Kookmin can withstand a reasonable level of financial stress and asset-quality deterioration, considering its very strong capitalisation and retail-oriented operation. Fitch assesses Kookmin's overall loan quality as sound due to its focus on mortgages and household segments. Moreover, Kookmin has been actively cutting its exposures to weak corporate sectors in the last several years. Kookmin's precautionary-and-below loans ratio improved to 2.3% at end-2014 from 4.2% at end-2010, and that was slightly better than the commercial bank average of 2.5%. Kookmin's loans to households and self-employed individuals, in aggregate, represent about 70% of its total loans. While it is still unclear how Korea's weakening household debt servicing ability will affect Kookmin, Fitch does not think the country's level of household debt is a serious issue yet. Kookmin aims to continue focusing on the domestic retail and self-employed individual markets. Fitch does not expect the underlying profitability of Korea's banks, including Kookmin, to improve significantly in the foreseeable future due to low interest rates and continued social/political pressure on bank margins and fees. Fitch estimates Kookmin's return on assets will remain at about 0.4% for the next few years. Fitch expects Kookmin's capitalisation to remain very strong with a Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio at around 15%. Its FCC ratio has improved significantly in the recent years as the bank has not prioritised asset growth. Kookmin will be designated a "domestic systemically important bank" (D-SIB) in Korea by the regulator in 2016, which will require Kookmin to hold a high level of capital. Kookmin's loans/customer deposits ratio has further improved to 112% in 2014. Kookmin has a dominant position in the domestic retail deposits with a 26% market share. Like its local peers, Kookmin depends on foreign-currency wholesale funding; however, it has ensured that foreign-currency lending is funded by long-term debt, in accordance with regulatory guidance. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's continued belief of extremely high probability of support from the South Korean government (AA-/Stable) to the bank, if required. This view is mainly based on the bank's systemic importance as one of the largest commercial banks in South Korea, holding 14% and 17% of the banking system's total assets and deposits respectively. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around Kookmin's operating environment, company profile, risk appetite, management and financial profile. They could be upgraded if there is a sustainable, significant improvement in its foreign-currency funding/liquidity profile. However, such prospects are remote, considering the challenging operating environment and the bank's negligible foreign-currency retail deposits. They could be downgraded if there is a significant increase in risk appetite, including rapid growth or weakened loan quality, leading to erosion of its capitalisation. However, Fitch does not expect the quality of Kookmin's loans to weaken substantially in the foreseeable future. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Rating is potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Korean authorities to provide timely support to the bank. This might arise if there is a change in the ability of the Korean authorities to provide support. Also, global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing implicit government support available to banks may cause downward pressure on the ratings. The rating actions are as follows: Kookmin Bank Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed to at 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt (long-term) affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt (short-term) affirmed at 'F1' 