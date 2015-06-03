Fitch: Bank Sub-Debt and Retail Buyers - Risks Outweigh Benefits

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/MILAN/LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Some EU banks are still selling their own subordinated securities to their retail customers even after retail investors were bailed in when Spanish banks failed in 2012. Conduct risks could far outweigh the benefit of raising debt in this way, says Fitch Ratings. This is because reputational damage, and possible misconduct fines, could be significant if retail customers were able to argue that risks were not properly explained to them when they invested in the securities. Subordinated and senior debt carries a higher risk of bail-in now that the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, passed at the outset of 2015, provides an effective resolution regime for banks. Italian, Spanish and Portuguese banks have long sold debt instruments to retail customers through their branches. In the build-up to the financial crisis, increasingly complex securities were also distributed in this manner. Italy's retail bond market has grown into a significant funding source for Italian banks. Retail investors primarily buy bank senior unsecured debt but also invest in subordinated issuances. Europe's three supervisory authorities, the EBA, ESMA and EIOPA, warned banks against "self-placement" of loss-bearing financial instruments to consumers as far back as July 2014. The introduction of the EU's Capital Requirements Directive (CRD) IV has made it more onerous to issue subordinated debt that benefits from regulatory capital recognition to retail clients and these instruments are less attractive for such investors. But EU-wide regulation to prohibit the distribution of bail-inable securities to retail customers does not appear to be on the cards, although some jurisdictions, notably the UK, prohibit the practice. Spanish retail investors in failed banks lost money, notably the holders of roughly EUR6.5bn BFA-Bankia bailed in preference shares and subordinated bonds. Portuguese retail investors also suffered losses when they bought around EUR6bn senior securities sold through BES' branches. The securities, allegedly fraudulently packaged to look like BES debt, consisted of commercial paper issued not by the bank but by Espirito Santo group companies. Exposures to many of these companies were left in the "bad bank", and bailed in following official intervention of BES in August 2014. Bank branches in Spain have not distributed debt securities to retail customers recently but subordinated debt was sold to Italian retail clients through branches of UniCredit (EUR2.5bn in 1Q15) and ICCREA Banca (EUR200m in 1Q14). These instruments have no mandatory conversion features but are inherently higher risk than senior securities. We notch down from the Issuer Default Rating in rating subordinated debt. Contact: Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director Financial Institutions +3902 8790 87 225 Fitch Italia Via Privata Maria Teresa, 6 Milan 20123 Erwin Van Lumich Managing Director Financial Institutions +3493 323 8403 Fitch Ratings Espana Paseo de Gracia 85/7 Barcelona 08008 Janine Dow Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.