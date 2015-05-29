Fitch Affirms and Withdraws India's 'BBB-' Issue Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed at 'BBB-' and withdrawn all of its issue ratings assigned to Indian government senior unsecured debt securities. Fitch is withdrawing the ratings following recent regulatory changes by India's securities regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Although Fitch will no longer maintain ratings on debt securities issued by the Indian sovereign, the agency will maintain India's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), Short-Term IDR, and Country Ceiling, which are unchanged. Fitch most recently reviewed India's sovereign ratings on 9 April 2015 and affirmed India's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. The country ceiling was affirmed at 'BBB-' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'. The affirmation of India's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs balances the country's improved prospects for growth, inflation and external balances, against limited progress on the fiscal front. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not Applicable Contact: Primary Analyst Thomas Rookmaaker Director +852 2263 9891 Fitch (Hong Kong) Ltd. 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Andrew Colquhoun Senior Director +852 2263 9938 Committee Chairperson Ed Parker Managing Director +44 20 3530 1176 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 28 Aug 2014) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.