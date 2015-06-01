Fitch Publishes 4M15 Russian Banks Datawatch

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 4M15 here MOSCOW, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of the 'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The latest issue includes balance sheet figures as of 1 May 2015. In addition, charts indicate changes in the last month for Russia's main state-related, privately owned, foreign-owned and retail banks. Fitch notes the following key developments in April 2015: - Sector corporate loans nominally fell by RUB1.3trn (3.8%) but grew by RUB93bn (0.3%) adjusted for 11.7% rouble appreciation against the US dollar. The largest declines were at Sberbank, VTB and Gazprombank, whose corporate loan books (FX-adjusted) shrank by RUB151bn, RUB64bn and RUB61bn (or 1%-2%), respectively. Conversely, Otkritie group and Credit Bank of Moscow reported significant growth of RUB277bn (20%) and RUB75bn (27%), respectively, both using Central Bank of Russia (CBR) FX repo funding (see below), probably in order to refinance large corporates. - Retail lending, which is predominantly rouble-denominated, dropped by a moderate RUB129bn (-1.1%). Among retail banks, only Sovcombank reported growth, of 6%. Tinkoff and Rencredit were about flat, and Svyaznoy's retail book dropped by almost 40%, mainly due to sales of bad debts. Other retailers deleveraged by 2% on average. - Customer funding (excluding government entities) decreased by RUB1.4trn (-3.4%) in nominal terms, but net of exchange rate effects grew by RUB465bn (1.1%). The latter consisted of a very strong RUB608bn (3.4%) inflow of retail funding and a RUB143bn (-0.6%) outflow from corporate accounts. Retail funding inflow was more or less even across the sector with only a few banks having minor outflows. Trends in corporate funding, on the contrary, were mixed, with VTB having the largest RUB252bn (-7%) outflow and Gazprombank and Otkritie group reporting big inflows of RUB146bn (5%) and RUB176bn (18%), respectively. - State funding nominally dropped by RUB23bn in April, but grew by RUB184bn net of exchange rate effects (24% of total CBR funds were in foreign currency at end-April). The adjusted growth figure comprised a RUB149bn increase in CBR funding (mainly in USD) and a RUB220bn inflow from regional and federal budgets, which offset repayments to the Finance Ministry of RUB120bn and other state entities of RUB65bn. Although the CBR reduced the key interest rate to 12.5% from 14% in early May, funding costs remain high, constraining loan growth. Therefore, use of state funding is likely to remain more or less flat in the near term (unless there is a further significant rate cut), but may increase closer to the year-end due to the next peak in non-intercompany foreign debt repayments of USD27bn in 4Q15 (compared to USD14bn in 2Q15 and USD19bn in 3Q15). - CBR FX funding increased to USD35bn at 1 May from USD31bn a month previously, as Credit Bank of Moscow borrowed USD1bn and Otkritie another USD5bn (up to a total of USD19bn). We believe these borrowings could be used for refinancing of large corporates (hence the growth also of corporate lending). VTB, Alfa and some other larger banks partially repaid CBR FX funding. - The sector reported a RUB6bn net loss in April (-1.1% annualised ROE), or an even weaker RUB28bn (-5.1%) net of Sberbank's RUB22bn positive net income. Alfa-Bank underperformed the sector with a net loss of RUB22bn (RUB24bn for 4M15) mainly due to FX losses. Among retail banks, Sovcombank showed a RUB2bn net profit mainly thanks to market gains on securities; Russian Standard, OTP and Tinkoff were around break-even; and Home Credit, Orient Express, Svyaznoy and Rencredit reported losses. - The average total capital (N1, 10% required minimum) and Tier 1 (N1.1, 5% required minimum) ratios of the 100 sample banks increased by 10bp and 34bp, respectively, in April, mainly due to a fall in risk-weighted assets. We estimate that 55 of these 100 banks' capital buffers were sufficient to absorb only up to 5% of potential loan losses, and six could absorb less than 1%. These are Bank of Moscow (0.3%), Krayinvestbank (0.5%), Promsvyaz (0.8%), Svyaznoy (0%, as the bank was in breach of minimum requirements at 1 May), Moscow Industrial Bank (0.3%) and Jugra Bank (0.8%). 