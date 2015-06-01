Fitch Affirms Panin Sekuritas at 'AA-(idn)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has today affirmed PT Panin Sekuritas Tbk's National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. 'AA(idn)' Long-Term National Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers or obligations. 'F1(idn)'Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. Under the agency's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS Panin Sekuritas's National Ratings reflect the company's consistently solid financial performance and moderate risk appetite. Profitability has been resilient over business cycles and consistently higher than most local peers. It is underpinned by its strong earnings generation in asset management and brokerage fees that in total contributed to 62% of total revenue at end-2014. The company's assets under management (AUM) of IDR12.56tn as of 1Q15 made it the seventh-largest asset manager in Indonesia and retail accounts accounted for 97% of its brokerage clients. The company's capitalisation is one of the highest among Indonesian securities companies. Its equity/asset ratio of about 72% at end-2014 (2013: 75%) was supported by the company's strong internal capital generation. Fitch expects Panin Sekuritas' capital to provide adequate buffer to cope with cyclical business risks and absorb unexpected losses from market turmoil. Panin Sekuritas maintains a liquid balance sheet and the company has continued to build up its holdings of cash in response to the uncertain global financial climate. Limited borrowings have resulted in sustained low leverage with total debt/equity ratio at 0.05x at end-2014 (2013: 0.12x). The company's business expansion has been largely funded through its own retained earnings. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Panin Sekuritas will maintain a steady risk profile over the near to medium term without significant increase in leverage. RATING SENSITIVITIES Upward rating potential is limited given that the capital market in Indonesia is still evolving, and the weaker regulatory and operating environment in the brokerage sector compared with the banking industry. The Indonesian capital market is susceptible to external shocks and reliant on wholesale short-term funding. Downward pressure may arise from a material increase in risk appetite such as overly aggressive proprietary trading and margin financing, and significant increase in leverage for new business ventures. The rating actions are as follows: National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' Contacts: Primary Analyst Ira Febrianty Analyst Financial Institutions PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 +62 21 2988 6810 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.