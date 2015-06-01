Fitch: Elections Add to Spanish Regions' Consolidation Challenge

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, June 01 (Fitch) The outcome of Spain's regional elections increases risks to fiscal consolidation among Spain's autonomous communities, Fitch Ratings says. Greater political uncertainty could make meeting fiscal targets, which already look challenging after another weak budgetary performance last year, even harder. Elections to 13 regional parliaments on May 24 have created a more fragmented political landscape. Spain's two dominant political parties, the ruling Popular Party (PP) and the opposition Socialists, won slightly over half the vote, and remain the largest and second largest parties by number of seats. But their combined share of the vote was down from around two-thirds four years ago, when the PP won an outright majority in most regional parliaments. The centrist Ciudadanos and left-wing Podemos gained many of the seats that the PP and Socialists lost, but not enough to form majority governments themselves. Coalitions or multi-party groupings are therefore likely to be formed. This could take time and the final outcomes are unclear, increasing policy uncertainty. Coalition discussions may lead to modification of existing consolidation plans at a time when the political commitment to limiting expenditure among the autonomous communities appears to be waning (operating expenditure increased 1% yoy, as cost-containment measures introduced in 2011-2013 were lifted). Coalitions may also find fiscal policy formation and implementation more challenging. In 2011 in Navarre, for example, no single party won a parliamentary majority, which made it difficult to pass regional budgets - although this has not prevented the region having a good record of complying with fiscal targets. Preliminary accounts for 2014 show an aggregate fiscal deficit for the autonomous communities of 1.66% of GDP, up from 1.54% in 2013 and above the 1% target. The deficit target has been missed for eight consecutive years, and the overall current balance has been negative for five years (deteriorating to minus EUR10.9bn in 2014 from minus EUR7.3bn in 2013). Performance varies from region to region, but recurrent weakness shows their general inability to generate structural savings to ensure debt repayment. Despite the weak outturns, the autonomous communities' efforts toward fiscal consolidation have generally met the expectations of central government, which has remained willing to provide timely liquidity support if needed. This is reflected in our 'BBB-' ratings floor, established after the introduction of the Regional Liquidity Fund in 2012. Discussions about a new funding system are likely to follow the general election due by the end of this year. These discussions have been slow-moving so far, despite the strong representation of the PP in both central and regional governments. They may be further complicated by political fragmentation. The willingness and ability of central government to support the autonomous communities will remain an important consideration in our ratings assessment. A detailed examination of the 2014 performance can be found in our recent Special Report, "Spanish Autonomous Communities: Preliminary 2014 Results" available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Guilhem Costes Senior Director International Public Finance +34 93 323 8410 Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85 08008 Barcelona Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 203 530 1588 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34 93 323 8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Related Research Spanish Autonomous Communities: Preliminary 2014 Results [865524 - 27-MAY-2015] here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.