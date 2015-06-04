Fitch Affirms Indian Railway Finance Corp at 'BBB-'/ Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited's (IRFC) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. IRFC's ratings are linked to the ratings of India (BBB-/Stable) due to IRFC's legal and funding ties with the Ministry of Railways (MoR). Fitch has classified IRFC as a credit linked entity. The company's strategy is dictated by the government of India, which tightly monitors and controls it. IRFC plays an important strategic role in India's railway sector because it is the sole financing arm of the MoR. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings derive strength from the MoR's ongoing support, which is evident from the regular equity injections into IRFC since its formation. IRFC's debt/equity ratio has been largely inside the ministry's 10x limit during the past three years. Fitch expects further capital injections from the MoR if the ratio exceeds the limit. The ministry injected INR6.3bn into IRFC in the financial year ending March 2014 (FY14) and INR5.42bn in FY15. IRFC is mainly involved in providing finance leasing to rolling stock such as locomotives, passenger coaches, and freight wagons. It provided around 28% of the MoR's total funding in FY14. Fitch expects IRFC to continue its collaboration with the government. Due to the large capital expenditure budgeted by the government, Fitch expects IRFC's debt to increase by 15%-20% a year in the next two-three years. IRFC is wholly owned by the sovereign and its board of directors is appointed by the government. The MoR signs a memorandum of understanding with IRFC annually to set its operational and financial performance targets, which the ministry reviews quarterly. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India appoints auditors to IRFC annually, enhancing government control. Under the lease agreement between IRFC and the MoR, the ministry will cover any financial shortfalls by making advance payments for leases if IRFC does not have sufficient resources to redeem maturing bonds and/or repay loans. Fitch expects that future standard lease agreements will continue to contain a similar assurance, and that the MoR will provide funding to prevent liquidity mismatches that could lead to an IRFC default. IRFC's profitability is resilient and highly visible since its interest income is charged on a cost mark-up basis, and the capital investment pipeline of the Indian railway sector is strong. Fitch expects the company's net profit to increase by around 10% a year in the next two years, mainly due to the rise of outstanding lease receivables. Its assets and liabilities are closely matched. Its solid reputation in capital markets means the IRFC can easily access domestic capital markets and banks for low-cost long-term funding. RATING SENSITIVITIES A positive rating action would stem from a similar change in the ratings of the sovereign in conjunction with continued strong support from the state. Significant changes to IRFC's legal status that would lead to a dilution of control by the government or deterioration in the likelihood or timeliness of support by the sovereign may result in the ratings being notched down from the sovereign ratings. The full list of rating actions follows: IRFC Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable JPY12bn 2.85% term loan due 2026 affirmed at 'BBB-' JPY3bn 2.9% term loan due on 2026 affirmed at 'BBB-' USD200m 4.406% senior unsecured notes due 2016 affirmed at 'BBB-' USD300m 3.417% senior unsecured notes due 2017 affirmed at 'BBB-' USD500m 3.917% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'BBB-' Contacts: Primary Analyst Terry Gao Director +852 2263 9972 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Saifeng Mao Associate Director +852 2263 9983 Committee Chairperson Fernando Mayorga Managing Director +34 93 323 8407 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 26 Feb 2015) here Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.