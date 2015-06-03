Fitch Rates Bharti Airtel's Proposed USD Notes 'BBB-(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bharti Airtel Limited's (Bharti, BBB-/Stable) proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. The notes are rated at the same level as Bharti's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-'. The final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. Bharti will use the proceeds of the notes for capex. However, we believe that its net debt for the financial year to 31 March 2016 (FY16) will reduce as we expect it to use its available cash and equivalents of USD2.2bn and expected proceeds of USD2bn from the sale of African tower assets to repay part of its USD10.6bn in net debt. The terms and conditions on the proposed bond are largely identical to Bharti Airtel Netherland B.V's existing USD1.5bn 5.125% guaranteed bond due 2023. The notes will rank pari passu with issuer's existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness KEY RATING DRIVERS Improved Ratings Headroom: Bharti's funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage will improve to below 2.0x (excluding USD5.1bn unpaid spectrum costs) for FY16 (FY15: 2.0x). Leverage will improve due to mid-single digit percentage growth in FY16 EBITDA and the sale of 12,500 African tower assets for USD2bn. We believe that Indian telcos are likely to raise headline voice tariffs in response to high spectrum prices. Bharti would add at least USD550m-600m of annual EBITDA if average revenue per user increases by 10%. Data Competition to Intensify: Bharti's FY16 EBITDA could come under pressure (FY15: 34%) given that competition for data services in India looks set to intensify with the entrance of a new player. We expect Bharti's blended tariff to remain flat in 2015 as the benefits of improving voice tariff realisation will be diluted by the decline in data tariffs caused by heightened competition as Reliance Jio - part of Reliance Industries Limited (BBB-/Stable) enters the market. Struggling African Operations: We expect Bharti to continue to struggle to improve its African EBITDA margin (FY15: 23%) as a low usage elasticity, high cost structure and largely on-net voice traffic favour larger incumbent operators. We expect profitability to rise only gradually as usage grows and the tariff differential between off-net and on-net calls narrows following a cut in mobile termination rates in some African markets. Negative FCF in FY16: FY16 FCF will be negative as cash generation from operations will fall short of Bharti's capex of USD4bn, including planned capex of USD3bn and USD1bn spectrum payment for bandwidth won during the March 2015 auction. Bharti committed USD4.7bn during the March 2015 auction and retained its entire expiring spectrum and obtained additional spectrum in 900MHz and 1800MHz bandwidth. Bharti now has the largest share (40%) of the 900MHz spectrum among private telcos. Solid Access to Capital: We expect Bharti to refinance its entire USD3.4bn short term debt through available cash and equivalents of USD2.2bn and expected proceeds of USD2bn from sale of African towers. Its access to capital is adequate as demonstrated during FY14-15 when it tapped capital markets multiple times and raised an aggregate of USD2.3bn. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue to grow by mid-single-digit percentage in FY16 driven by fast-growing data services in Indian and African operations. - Operating EBITDA margin to decline by 100bp (FY15:34%) due to expected data competition in its Indian operations. (Please refer to "2015 Outlook: Indian Telecommunications Services", dated 10 November 2014 for details on Fitch's view on the industry.) - Bharti to report negative FCF in FY16 mainly due to additional USD1bn paid for spectrum won in the March 2015 auction. - Effective interest rate of about 5.5%-6%. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could individually or collectively lead to negative rating actions include - A higher-than-expected regulatory charge or M&A activity resulting in FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining above 2.5x on a sustained basis - A downgrade of India's 'BBB-' Country Ceiling Positive: Given the company's business profile and investment needs, Fitch currently does not envisage any upgrade to Bharti's ratings in the medium term. Bharti's ratings are not constrained by India's Country Ceiling, so an upgrade in the Country Ceiling will not necessarily lead to an upgrade of Bharti's ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec City Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Committee Chairperson Matt Jamieson Senior Director +61 2 8256 0366 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 4 May 2015 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.