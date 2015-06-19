Fitch Rates China Life's Quasi-Perpetual Core Tier 2 Notes 'A-(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China Life Insurance Company Limited's (China Life; Insurer Financial Strength Rating: A+/Stable) proposed subordinated notes due 2075 (which may be extended) an expected rating of 'A-(EXP)' and published the insurer's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+'. China Life expects the issue to be benchmark-sized and denominated in US dollars. The notes are expected to be classified as Core Tier II instruments under China's new solvency regime - China Risk-Oriented Solvency System (C-ROSS). The notes may be effectively perpetual as they may be extended for an additional 60 years each time they become due. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated two notches below China Life's IDR to reflect the notes' poor recovery prospects due to their subordination - the claims under the notes will, in the event of winding-up, be subordinated to the claims of policyholders and general creditors and the holders of any supplemental capital of the issuer. The notes rank senior to junior obligations, such as ordinary shares. No additional notching is applied for non-performance risk, which Fitch views as minimal, as interest deferral is at the issuer's sole discretion. The notes may be called by the issuer five years from the date of the issuance and every six months thereafter. As there is no increase in initial credit spread when the issuer resets the rate, Fitch considers that the issuer may not have any incentive to redeem the notes, contributing to their perpetual-like character. According to Fitch's methodology, the notes are classified as 100% capital to reflect their subordination and quasi-perpetual nature, which support balance-sheet loss absorption. Fitch will include 50% of the issue as debt in financial leverage calculations because the need to service the cumulative payments adds a debt-like element. Financial leverage and fixed charge coverage are commensurate with China Life's rating category. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change to China Life's IFS rating is likely to result in a corresponding change in the issuer's IDR and the rating of this debt issue. The 'A+' IDR and 'A-' debt ratings were established using notching criteria that have been proposed by Fitch, but are not yet final. The outcome would be the same even if the proposed criteria are not made final, and current notching criteria are maintained instead. For details on the key rating drivers and sensitivities for the IFS rating on China Life, see "Fitch Affirms China Life at IFS 'A+'; Outlook Stable" dated 17 June 2015 on www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Joyce Huang, CFA Director +852 2263 9595 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terrence Wong Director +852 2263 9920 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed Methodology Changes) (pub. 12 May 2015) here Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014) here Additional Disclosures <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame. cfm?pr_id=986674">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.