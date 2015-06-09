Fitch Affirms Swedbank at 'A+'; Outlook Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Swedbank AB's (Swedbank) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+' and Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Positive. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Swedbank's ratings reflect the bank's low risk appetite, strong and stable structural profitability, healthy asset quality and high capital ratios. It has a sound retail franchise in Sweden in terms of loans and deposits, although diversification is limited, with domestic assets accounting for around 90% of the group's total. Some diversification is obtained through its small operations in the Baltics. In line with its local peers it is partly reliant on wholesale funding markets to fund its operations The Positive Outlook on the ratings reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank's management will continue its strategy of reshaping the balance sheet by focusing on conservative risk-returns and on tight underwriting standards, both domestically and in the Baltics. A track record in the execution of this strategy could result in an upgrade in the banks' ratings over the rating horizon. Swedbank has a strong domestic market share, with around 20% in deposits and lending and a large bias towards retail banking. Fitch expects this to continue to support stable revenue generation, in particular given the bank's focus on customer relationship banking. Cost management is sound, and loan impairment charges are very low. Swedbank's capitalisation is robust and compares well with peers', both on a risk-weighted and un-weighted basis. At end-March 2015, its common equity Tier 1 ratio was 20.5%, and its Fitch-calculated tangible leverage ratio was 4.1%. Asset quality should remain solid, supported by a large low-risk domestic mortgage loan portfolio and a strong Swedish economy. The ratio of impaired loans to gross loans remains very low. Baltic legacy exposures represent a small part of the group, and Fitch expects impaired loans in the Baltics to continue to decline. The bank has significant property management exposure, but this is largely made up of large strong corporate clients with sound cash flows and access to debt and capital markets; a typical feature of the Swedish property management sector. Swedbank's corporate lending (excluding property management) is smaller than at most of its peers'. As with its Nordic peers, Swedbank relies on wholesale funding due to a structural shortage of deposits in Sweden. This reliance is, however, mitigated by prudent liquidity management and a strong focus on covered bonds, with a sizeable portion placed with a domestic captive investor base consisting of large Swedish insurance and pension funds. Swedbank's senior unsecured debt issuance is more limited. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016. Swedbank's Support Rating (SR) of '2' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BBB-' reflect Fitch's expectation that Sweden will take a more flexible approach to resolution legislation. In maintaining control over supervision and resolution decisions, Sweden has more flexibility to interpret and apply BRRD than Banking Union member countries, for example. However, Sweden is bound by EU state aid rules, meaning it does not have full control over support decisions. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated and hybrid debt issued by Swedbank is notched off the bank's VR. In accordance with Fitch's criteria, subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below Swedbank's VR to reflect the above-average loss severity of this type of debt. Hybrid Tier 1 (alternative Tier 1) securities are rated five notches below Swedbank's VR to reflect higher-than-average loss severity risk of these securities (two notches from the VR, respectively) as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional three notches). RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT An upgrade may result from continuous strong performance and high internal capital generation, providing the bank with financial flexibility to absorb unexpected shocks. The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a setback in the positive momentum seen in the bank's improved risk appetite and risk profile. Fitch expects Swedbank's financial metrics to outperform most peers', offsetting the bank's reliance on its domestic market. While unexpected, a downgrade could also result from a prolonged inability to competitively access debt capital markets or renewed uncertainty in its Baltic portfolio. A shift away from long-term funding or significant reliance on international investors would likely be rating-negative. Given Swedbank's high exposure to Sweden, its ratings are inevitably sensitive to a severe downturn in Sweden. This would particularly be the case should a downturn lead to a significant correction in house prices and wider losses in both Swedbank's mortgage lending and corporate portfolios, including its property management exposure. However, this is not Fitch's central scenario. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the respective sovereigns' propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. The SR and SRF could be downgraded and revised downwards respectively if Fitch changes its assessment of the Sweden propensity to support Swedbank, for example, through stricter application of resolution legislation. Given that BRRD are yet to be passed into law in Sweden, Fitch would also look to see how minimum eligible liabilities are defined - that is, whether the banks will be expected to hold these as junior debt buffer and capital - and how the point of non-viability is defined. The latter is important as Fitch expects the required buffers for bail-in to be over and above the point of non-viability before extraordinary sovereign support could be used without triggering state aid constraints. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES As subordinated debt issued by Swedbank is notched off the bank's VR, its rating is sensitive to a change in Swedbank's VR. 