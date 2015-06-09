Fitch Affirms Svenska Handelsbanken at 'AA-', Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Svenska Handelsbanken AB's (Handelsbanken) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-', Short-term IDR at 'F1+', and Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of Handelsbanken's wholly-owned subsidiary Stadshypotek. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT Handelsbanken's strong management and strategy underpin the ratings and have a high influence on the bank's VR. The ratings also reflect Handelsbanken's conservative risk appetite and excellent financial track record, while factoring in the bank's significant reliance on wholesale funding. Maintaining a decentralised underwriting with strong centralised controls is fundamental to Handelsbanken's operating model, and has been successfully employed for many years. The bank's low appetite for risk, and management's very high degree of depth, stability and experience, drive Fitch's assessment of management and strategy. Handelsbanken has no budgets or sales targets, and bonuses are not available to the vast majority of staff, including senior management, although profit sharing is available on retirement through Oktogonen, Handelsbanken's largest shareholder. The latter has supported strong employee loyalty and is a stable shareholder of Handelsbanken. Wholesale funding is an important funding tool for Nordic banks, and Handelsbanken is no exception. While Fitch believes Nordic banks' wholesale funding is stable, it is not without risks and strong funding and liquidity management is important to mitigate the risks (see "Nordic Banks' Significant Wholesale Funding Reliance" on www.fitchratings.com for further details). The domestic loan book is funded by local deposits and Swedish covered bonds, which Fitch views as a stable source of funding, and benefits from a captive investor base. Handelsbanken also uses international bond markets for diversification and for its non-domestic lending. Fitch expects continued strong market access as a result of sound liquidity and a sophisticated approach to the debt market. Handelsbanken generally does not use short-term debt for lending purposes. Fitch expects Handelsbanken's strong earnings and profitability to remain healthy, driven by resilient income generation, good cost efficiency and low loan impairment charges (LICs). The Swedish operations remain the largest profit generator, with an increasing contribution from other home markets, particular the UK. Handelsbanken has maintained low and stable LICs through the cycle, and its stable earnings compare well with regional peers. Handelsbanken's low risk appetite and strong risk controls support its asset quality. The bank has significant exposures to property management, although Fitch believes it is of good quality, underpinned by cash flow focused underwriting, and lending mainly to large companies with strong balance sheets and cash flows. A large part of the UK loan book is relatively unseasoned, but Fitch expects this portfolio to remain sound. Handelsbanken's capitalisation is solid. Its risk-weighted capital ratios compare strongly with peers, supported by low risk weights. At end-March 2015, Handelsbanken's common equity Tier 1 ratio was 21.1%, and its leverage ratio was in line with similarly rated peers at 4.2%. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Handelsbanken's '2' Support Rating and 'BBB-' Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's expectation that support from the Swedish authorities remains highly likely in case of need. Sweden has been the leading EU advocate of flexibility, partly due to its experience of cleaning up banks in its 1990s crisis, but also because it has a concentrated, largely homogenous banking sector that relies on attracting international and foreign currency funding. The banking sector's wholesale funding reliance, with a material interconnectedness between the banks, means faltering investor confidence could spill over to the whole sector. For this reason, prudential requirements for its banks are very high. In maintaining control over supervision and resolution decisions, Sweden has more flexibility to interpret and apply the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) than Banking Union member countries. While Sweden is likely to retain a high propensity to support its major banks to safeguard financial stability in light of the concentrated structure, Sweden is bound by EU state aid rules, meaning it does not have full control over support decisions. The Swedish parliament is still to vote on its proposed BRRD legislation, but we expect this to be adopted in 2015, with the bail-in tool applied from 1 January 2016. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt is rated one notch below Handelsbanken's VR to reflect below average loss severity of this type of debt compared with average recoveries. Hybrid Tier 1 and Additional Tier 1 securities are rated four and five notches, respectively, below Handelsbanken's VR to reflect the higher loss severity risk of these securities relative to average recoveries (two notches from the VR) as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional two and three notches, respectively). SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY Stadshypotek is the group's specialised mortgage lender. Its IDRs are aligned with Handelsbanken's because of its close integration within the group. Fitch does not assign a VR to Stadshypotek. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the Handelsbanken will continue to operate a conservative business model and maintain strong financial metrics. The ratings are sensitive to a worsening of investor sentiment or reduced focus on holding high quality liquid assets, although this is not expected. We would also view significantly higher leverage or asset quality deterioration negatively. An upgrade is unlikely in light of the bank's already high ratings, particularly given its reliance on wholesale funding. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Any upgrade of the SRs and upward revision of the SRFs would be contingent on a positive change in Sweden's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. Handelsbanken's Support Rating could be downgraded and Support Rating Floor revised downwards if Fitch changes its assessment of Sweden's propensity to support its largest banks (including Handelsbanken), for example, through a more strict application of resolution legislation. Given that BRRD is yet to be passed into law in Sweden, Fitch would also look to see how minimum eligible liabilities are defined - that is, whether the banks will be expected to hold these as junior debt buffer and capital - and how the point of non-viability is defined. The latter is important as Fitch expects the required buffers for bail-in to be over and above the point of non-viability before extraordinary sovereign support could be used without triggering state aid constraints. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by Handelsbanken are all notched down from Handelsbanken's VR. Their ratings have been affirmed and are therefore broadly sensitive to the same considerations that affect the bank's VR. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES The ratings of Stadshypotek are aligned with Handelsbanken's and are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in Handelsbanken's IDRs. The rating actions are as follows: Svenska Handelsbanken: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+' Hybrid debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BBB' Stadshypotek: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Svenska Handelsbanken Inc.: US commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+' 