Fitch Affirms SEB at 'A+'; Outlook Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB's (SEB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Positive. Fitch has also affirmed SEB's Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The ratings reflect SEB's strong domestic franchise, particularly in corporate banking, its solid capitalisation, sound asset quality and robust revenue generation. They also factor in the bank's high dependence on merchant banking and a structural reliance on wholesale funding. Large corporate and institutional banking is SEB's greatest profit generator, and the bank is more focused on these segments than its Nordic peers. Profitability in corporate banking can be more volatile than retail banking and asset quality more sensitive in times of severe stress, in Fitch's view. This is the key differentiator in Fitch's assessment of SEB's company profile score compared with more highly rated Nordic peers. Fitch's believes that SEB is managing the potentially higher risks well, and is increasingly focused on long-term relationship banking, with reduced reliance on market-driven income. Its loan book is weighted towards large export-orientated corporations with geographical diversification. Loans to small and medium sized businesses represent a small part of the group portfolio. SEB's strategy to expand its retail franchise should improve its income diversification, while maintaining a strong cost focus. Fitch expects the more diversified business model and lower markets related revenues will lead to strengthened profitability and lower potential volatility. These factors underpin the improving trend on SEB's earnings and profitability, which has a high importance for SEB's VR, and are the key drivers of the Positive Outlook on the Long-term IDR. Fitch expects SEB's asset quality will remain resilient, supported by conservative underwriting focusing on debt servicing capacity and growing retail book. Corporate lending is of good quality and commercial real estate exposures represent just above 10% of total gross loans. Impaired loans are low, and Fitch expects the bank will be able to withstand deteriorations in both its largest Swedish market, as well as its other Nordic and Baltic operations. In addition to earnings, SEB's solid capitalisation provides a buffer for unexpected shocks. SEB's risk-weighted capital ratios, as well as its leverage, compare well with regional and international peers. At end-March 2015, SEB's common equity Tier 1 ratio was 16.6% and its leverage ratios was 4.1%. Wholesale funding is an important funding tool for Nordic banks, and SEB is no exception. While Fitch believes Nordic banks' wholesale funding is stable, it is not without risks and strong funding and liquidity management are important to mitigate the risks (see "Nordic Banks' Significant Wholesale Funding Reliance" on www.fitchratings.com for further information). SEB's smaller retail franchise has meant it issues proportionally fewer covered bonds than the other major Swedish banks, and its loan/deposit ratio is somewhat lower. Fitch expects continued good access to debt capital markets, driven by strong liquidity and a domestic captive investor base, particularly for covered bonds. The group partly funds its corporate lending through corporate deposits, and it closely monitors the stickiness of these deposits. They have proven to be a reliable source of funding, driven by strong customer relationships. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR SEB's '2' Support Rating and 'BBB-' Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's expectation that support from the Swedish authorities remains highly likely in case of need. Sweden has been the leading EU advocate of flexibility, partly due to its experience of cleaning up banks in its 1990s crisis, but also because it has a concentrated, largely homogenous banking sector that relies on attracting international and foreign currency funding. The banking sector's wholesale funding reliance, with a material interconnectedness between the banks, means faltering investor confidence could spill over to the whole sector. For this reason, prudential requirements for its banks are very high. In maintaining control over supervision and resolution decisions, Sweden has more flexibility to interpret and apply the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) than Banking Union member countries. While Sweden is likely to retain a high propensity to support its major banks to safeguard financial stability in light of the concentrated structure, Sweden is bound by EU state aid rules, meaning it does not have full control over support decisions. The Swedish parliament is still to vote on its proposed BRRD legislation, but we expect this to be adopted in 2015, with the bail-in tool applied from 1 January 2016. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Lower Tier 2 debt issued by SEB is rated one notch below the bank's VR to reflect above-average loss severity of this type of debt relative to average recoveries. Upper Tier 2 debt is rated three notches below SEB's VR to reflect higher loss severity risk of these securities relative to average recoveries (one notch from the VR) as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional two notches). Hybrid Tier 1 and Additional Tier 1 securities are rated four and five notches, respectively, below SEB's VR to reflect higher loss severity risk of these securities relative to average recoveries (two notches from the VR) as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional two and three notches, respectively). SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY SEB's German operation is conducted via SEB AG, its wholly owned subsidiary. Given the close integration, SEB AG's debt ratings are aligned with SEB's. As a result, Fitch does not assign the subsidiary a VR. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Fitch could upgrade SEB by one notch over the next one to two years if the trends of de-risking and improving profitability continue. An upgrade is also contingent on the bank maintaining strong capital and leverage ratios, sound asset quality and a healthy funding and liquidity profile. Although not expected, pressure on the ratings could come from an adverse change in investor sentiment materially affecting SEB's access to debt capital markets, a shortened funding profile or reduced emphasis on liquidity. Larger than expected losses in corporate banking would also put pressure on the ratings. Given SEB's high exposure to Sweden, its ratings are inevitably sensitive to a severe downturn in Sweden. This would particularly be the case should a downturn lead to a significant correction in house prices and higher losses in both SEB's mortgage lending and corporate portfolios. However, this is not Fitch's central scenario. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Any upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in Sweden's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. SEB's Support Rating could be downgraded and Support Rating Floor revised downwards if Fitch changes its assessment of Sweden's propensity to support its largest banks (including SEB), for example, through a more strict application of resolution legislation. Given that BRRD are yet to be passed into law in Sweden, Fitch would also look to see how minimum eligible liabilities are defined - that is, whether the banks will be expected to hold these as junior debt buffer and capital - and how the point of non-viability is defined. The latter is important as Fitch expects the required buffers for bail-in to be over and above the point of non-viability before extraordinary sovereign support could be used without triggering state aid constraints. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES As subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by SEB are all notched down from SEB's VR, their ratings have been affirmed and are therefore broadly sensitive to the same considerations that affect the bank's VR. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY As SEB AG's debt ratings are aligned with SEB's, they are sensitive to a change in SEB's ratings. The rating actions are as follows: Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Positive Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-' Senior debt: affirmed at 'A+' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A' Upper Tier 2 instruments: affirmed at 'BBB+' Hybrid instruments: affirmed at 'BBB' Additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-' SEB AG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Positive Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Contact: Primary Analyst Jens Hallen Senior Director +44 3530 1326 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Bjorn Norrman Director +44 20 3530 1330 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 