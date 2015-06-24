Fitch: Taiwanese Banks' Offshore Strategies Increase Risks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Taiwanese Banks' Offshore Strategies Increase Risks here TAIPEI/LONDON/SINGAPORE, June 23 (Fitch) The ratings impact of Taiwanese banks' continued expansion of offshore presence in Asia, particularly in higher-risk emerging markets, has been limited so far, but more aggressive risk-taking and acquisitions will put ratings under pressure, Fitch Ratings says. This is especially the case if additional risks are not adequately mitigated through higher risk buffers. Strong growth in offshore lending, largely toward mainland China, is helping offset the slack in domestic lending resulting from weaker demand from the electronic technology sector and continued moderating growth in property-related lending. Regional expansion will enable faster growth, margin expansion and potential diversification benefits. But most Taiwanese banks have a limited record of successfully running offshore operations. Weaknesses in governance and transparency in many emerging Asian credit markets will also add to the challenges of developing a sustainable regional franchise. Our full report, "Taiwanese Banks' Offshore Strategies Increase Risks", is available to subscribers at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Cherry Huang Director Financial Institutions +886 2 8175 7603 Jonathan Lee Senior Director Financial Institutions +886 2 8175 7601 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.