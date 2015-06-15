Fitch: Long Korea Bank Merger Transitions Delay Benefits

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, June 15 (Fitch) The long transition periods following bank mergers in Korea delay the materialisation of cost-savings and other benefits for the entities involved, says Fitch Ratings. The share swap between Kyungnam Bank (KNB) and BNK Financial Group (BNK), finalised in early June, is the latest bank acquisition completed under a holding company in Korea. KNB and Busan Bank (BSB; BBB+/Negative) are wholly owned by BNK following the share swap, but the two banks are likely to maintain their respective brand names and operations, potentially through the medium term. This would push back the receipt of benefits from the consolidation, which include cost savings through increased economies of scale and eliminating duplicate functions, synergies created from a common customer base, and the minimisation of the risk of affiliated banks competing against each other. The KNB-BNK acquisition follows long transition periods in other recent Korean bank mergers that took place under holding companies. Notably, Hana Financial Group has kept Hana Bank (A-/Stable) and Korea Exchange Bank (KEB; A-/Stable) separate after it acquired the latter in 2012. JB Financial Group (JBFG) has also kept its two banks, Jeonbuk Bank and Kwangju Bank separate. Shinhan Financial Group (SFG) is unlikely to integrate Jeju Bank with Shinhan Bank (A/Stable), to retain customers in Jeju. SFG has had more than 60% of Jeju Bank since 2002. Among the reasons cited by management for maintaining separate subsidiary brand identities and operations are strong customer loyalties in Korea for local and regional banks. Maintaining these identities therefore can help to retain customers during a transition. However, objections from labour unions are often the more significant reason for maintaining separate operations and identities. Having a transition period, which can stretch into several years, can help to minimise the potential for labour disruption during the consolidation phase. In the case of Hana and KEB, the holding company's management agreed with KEB's labour union to keep the bank independently managed for five years until February 2017. Efforts by Hana to speed up the consolidation process were overturned by a court decision in February 2015, although the firm has filed an objection and is awaiting a ruling. Furthermore, during the transition periods, loan book growths for the subsidiary banks tend to be above industry average as management seeks to improve their firms' positions within the larger financial group. BSB's loan book growth (7.2%) for the nine months until end-1Q15 was higher than the commercial banks average (5.4%). Likewise, KEB's growth (13.9%) was higher than the average (11.1%) for the three years until 1Q15. This fast growth in turn could put pressure on the banks' capitalisation. Contacts: Mihwa Park Associate Director Financial Institutions +65 6796 7238 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. #35-05, Suntec Tower 4 6 Temasek Boulevard Singapore, 038986 Justin Patrie Senior Director Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.