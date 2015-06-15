Fitch Assigns Laender 48 'AAA(EXP)' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Laender 48 here FRANKFURT/PARIS/LONDON, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Laender 48's EUR1bn fixed-rate bonds, due 2020, a 'AAA(EXP)' expected Long-term rating. The bonds will be issued by a group of seven German federated states (Laender). This is the 48th joint issue of the German Laender and the 36th to be rated by Fitch. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The expected rating reflects the strong support mechanisms that apply to all members of the German Federation, including the seven German federated states involved in the joint issue, and the extensive liquidity facilities they benefit from, which ensure timely debt and debt service payment. The support mechanism apply uniformly to all members of the German Federation: the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable) represented by the federal government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which include the seven states undertaking the issue: Brandenburg, Bremen, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Rheinland-Pfalz, Saarland and Schleswig-Holstein. All Laender are equally entitled to financial support in the event of financial distress irrespective of differences in economic and financial performances. Each state is liable for its individual share in the issue, the proceeds of which will be divided between the participating states as follows: State of Brandenburg: EUR125m State of Bremen: EUR150m State of Hamburg: EUR150m State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: EUR150m State of Rheinland-Pfalz: EUR125m State of Saarland: EUR150m State of Schleswig-Holstein: EUR150m The State of Brandenburg is the paying agent. The issue's liquidity is underpinned by the safe cash management system the Laender operate in, which allows overnight cash exchanges between Laender and the Bund when necessary, and recourse to appropriate short-term credit lines. The issue is zero risk-weighted and European Central Bank repo-eligible. The objective of the Laender's jumbo joint issue is to offer investors a sizeable and liquid bond with portfolio exposure to several issuers. RATING SENSITIVITIES A negative rating action would be triggered by a change in the ratings of Germany. Any change in the support scheme would result in a review of the rating. The presale report is available on www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Manzer Strasse 46-50, 60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Dorota Dziedzic Director +48 22 338 62 96 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 8 May 2015 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria (pub. 18 May 2015) here Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012) here Additional Disclosures <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame. cfm?pr_id=986391">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.