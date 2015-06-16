Fitch Affirms ING Bank's Baht Bonds at 'AAA(tha)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/HONG KONG, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has affirmed ING Bank NV's (ING Bank) THB4.26bn senior unsecured bonds due 2016 at 'AAA(tha)'. This follows the recent downgrade of ING Bank's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A'/Stable from 'A+'/Negative on 19 May 2015 (see "Fitch Takes Action on Dutch Banks on Sovereign Support Review" on www.fitchratings.com) KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating of the bonds is based on ING Bank's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'A', which is still higher than Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency IDR of 'A-'. Hence, the rating on the bonds remains at 'AAA(tha)', the highest rating on Thailand's National rating scale. The downgrade of ING Bank's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR was driven by the revision of its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A+'. The action was taken in conjunction with Fitch's recent review of sovereign support for banks globally. Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union commercial banks. Fitch believes that extraordinary external support, while possible, can no longer be relied upon for Dutch Banks. As a result of the revision to the SRF, the IDR of ING Bank is now driven by its standalone creditworthiness as expressed by the Viability Rating (VR). ING Bank's VR reflects the bank's strong franchise and diverse business model (mostly in the Benelux region), which supports resilient earnings generation, and its balanced funding profile. The VR also factors in the bank's moderate impaired loans and modest coverage ratios, which result in a higher proportion of unreserved impaired loans relative to its equity base than similarly rated peers. ING Bank is the largest Dutch bank by total assets; it has a strong retail and commercial banking franchise in the Benelux. It also has retail banking operations outside the Benelux in a number of countries, notably through its direct banking business ING Direct, and commercial banking activities are conducted in major global financial centres. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA(tha)' rating on ING Bank's bonds is the highest on the national scale and, hence, no rating upside is possible. The downgrade of the baht-denominated bond's rating is unlikely in the short-term as ING Bank's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR is still one notch higher than Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency IDR. Moreover, the Stable Outlooks on the ratings on ING Bank and Thailand indicated that the ratings of the two entities are not expected to change in the short-term. Contacts: Primary Analyst Patchara Sarayudh (ING Bank's THB bonds) Secondary Analyst (ING Bank's THB bonds) Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat Committee Chairperson (ING Bank's THB bonds) Jonathan Cornish Primary Analyst Jens Hallen (ING Bank) Bjorn Norrman (ING Bank) Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 