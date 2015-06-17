Fitch Rates Pan Asia Banking's Proposed Senior Debt 'BBB(lka)(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO/HONG KONG, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned Pan Asia Banking Corporation Plc's (PABC; BBB(lka)/Negative) proposed listed senior unsecured debentures of up to LKR4.0bn a National Long-Term rating of 'BBB(lka)(EXP)'. The proposed issuance is likely to have tenors of three and four years, with a combination of fixed-rate and floating-rate coupons. PABC expects to use the proceeds to reduce structural maturity mismatches, diversify the funding mix and secure medium-term funding. The debentures are to be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. Fitch will assign a final rating to the issue subject to the receipt of final transaction documents conforming to information already received KEY RATING DRIVERS NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The proposed issue is rated in line with PABC's National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB(lka)', as they will rank equally with the bank's other senior unsecured creditors. PABC's rating reflects its weak capitalisation amid rapid growth in its loan book. The rating also takes into account the bank's weak asset quality relative to higher rated peers, moderate franchise and improving profitability due to an expanding current and savings account base that helped to drive higher net interest margins. RATING SENSITIVITIES NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The debt ratings will move in tandem with PABC's National Long-Term Rating. Failure to reverse the trend of deterioration in the capital ratios by end-2015 and to materially enhance its loss absorption buffers would lead to a downgrade of PABC's rating. However, the rating would remain at the current level if PABC is able to significantly and sustainably improve its capitalisation, mostly likely through a timely capital infusion and slower growth in its loan book. Contact: Primary Analyst Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA Vice President +94 112541900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Rukshana Thalgodapitiya, CFA Vice President +94 112541900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 12 Dec 2012) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.