Fitch: Rating of Bank of China's MTN Programme Unaffected by Increase in Size

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 18 (Fitch) The increase in the size of Bank of China Ltd's (BOC) USD10bn medium-term note (MTN) programme will not have material implications on the programme's long-term and short-term ratings of 'A' and 'F1', respectively, Fitch Ratings says. BOC said it would increase the size of its MTN programme to USD20bn from USD10bn on 18 June 2015 to meet the bank's funding needs to support its asset expansion. Senior notes under the MTN programme will represent direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank, while notes issued that are junior to senior obligations will be rated on a case-by-case basis in accordance with published criteria and after taking into consideration individual terms and conditions of those notes. However, Fitch reserves the right to not rate certain instruments issued under the programme, such as dual-currency notes. Notes issued under the programme may be from any branch or branches designated by BOC. Notes issued also may be in any currency or of any tenor. The proceeds of notes issued will be used for general corporate purposes. Please see "Fitch Rates Bank of China's MTN Programme 'A'/'F1'", published 9 December 2013 and available at www.fitchratings.com for more details on the programme. Contact: Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Katie Chen Associate Director +8610 8517 2135 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.