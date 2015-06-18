Fitch Assigns Heritage Bank's AUD50m Sub Debt Final 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB' to Heritage Bank Limited's (Heritage; BBB+/Stable) AUD50m Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes, which have been issued under the bank's AUD2bn debt issuance programme. The notes are the first instrument of its type to be issued by an Australian mutual financial institution. The notes mature on 24 June 2025, although early redemption is possible after five years in 2020 and each interest payment date thereafter, subject to prior written approval by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). The notes include a non-viability clause, and will qualify as regulatory Tier 2 capital for Heritage. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The sub debt instrument is rated one notch below Heritage's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+', to reflect its below-average-recovery prospects compared with senior unsecured instruments. The notes would be subject to a partial or full write-off should APRA deem that Heritage would become non-viable without a write-off. Full write-off would be triggered should Heritage require a public-sector injection of capital to avoid non-viability. No additional notching from the VR for non-performance is applied, as the VR already captures the point of non-viability. The instrument does not qualify for any equity credit under Fitch's methodology. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Heritage's sub debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect the bank's VR. Negative rating pressure could arise should Heritage weaken underwriting standards, relax risk controls and undertake more aggressive loan growth in order to improve its company profile. A severe deterioration in asset quality could result in weaker operating profitability and threaten capitalisation, which would be likely to trigger negative rating action. Contact: Primary Analyst Jack Do Associate Director +61 2 8256 0355 Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia. Secondary Analyst Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 26 May 2015 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email: leni.vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame. cfm?pr_id=986594">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.