Fitch Publishes Interactive Summary of Global Banking Conferences for 2015

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Banking Conferences Tour 2015 - Interactive Summary here LONDON/NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an interactive summary of its recent series of Global Banking Conferences that took place on three Continents in June 2015. The summary brings together the latest from Fitch's leading analysts from around the world, providing a comprehensive perspective on banks for 2015 and beyond. The event started in London on 2nd June and continued in Europe, the U.S. and Asia throughout the whole of June. The Global Banking Conference has been running for more than two decades and this year events took place in eight cities worldwide including New York, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Madrid, Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. At the Global Banking Conferences, Fitch focused on how the changing regulatory landscape was impacting the banking industry, how the macro-economic environment was impacting bank credit and how Fitch is incorporating these issues into its bank ratings and analysis. Topics covered were: - Sovereign Update: Divergent Trends More Pronounced - European Banks: Key Rating Drivers in a Post AQR and BRRD World - The Four R's of U.S. Banking - Rates, Regulation, Resolution and Relevance - Chinese and Russian banks There were over 665 attendees worldwide to the full conferences and over 40 large fixed income investors attended roundtables in London, New York, Boston and Toronto. Contacts: Aymeric Poizot Managing Director, Investor Development +33 1 44 29 92 76 David Weinfurter Managing Director, Global Group Head, Financial Institutions +0203 530 1505 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.