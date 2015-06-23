Fitch Short-Term Credit Insights: Sovereign Support for Banks in Focus

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 23 (Fitch) The historical value of sovereign support for banks is highlighted in the June 2015 edition of Fitch Ratings' Short-Term Credit Insights newsletter. It features Fitch's shift in assumptions about the level of sovereign support for bank ratings globally, which impacts the banks' short-term ratings, in line with Fitch's review first announced in March 2014 and completed in May 2015. The newsletter's 'chart of the month' illustrates the historic rationale for Fitch's prior assumptions for very high levels of sovereign support in bank ratings. Between 1990 and 2012, the cumulative five year default rate for rated banks globally hovered around 1%, while the rate for banks that failed and would have defaulted without support is around 7%. On May 19, 2015, Fitch published rating actions on banks in the European Union, Switzerland, and global systemically important banks in the U.S. Depending on specific circumstances; these included rating affirmations, downgrades and upgrades. The short-term ratings of 27 European banks were downgraded in this review because their support-based Issuer Default Rating (IDR) was in a higher category than their standalone Viability Rating (VR). Fitch's lower sovereign support assumptions result from regulatory measures, primarily in North America and Western Europe, designed to lower the risk of bank failures and reduce taxpayer burden in the event one occurs. A full list of bank rating actions taken on May 19, 2015 is available at www.fitchratings.com. The June newsletter also covered money fund reform in the U.S., shifting exposures in European money funds, including increasing levels of Chinese bank exposure, new ABCP research, and short-term rating actions on banks, corporates, and short-term ABS. Short-Term Credit Insights is a monthly e-newsletter featuring a broad range of Fitch's research, rating actions and data on the short-term credit markets. To see the June version of the newsletter, please click here: tinyurl.com/JuneShortTerm Sign-up here to receive a copy of Short-Term Credit Insights directly to your inbox on the third Wednesday every month: here Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.