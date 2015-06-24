Fitch: Ladbrokes, Gala Deal Would Strengthen Business Profile

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 24 (Fitch) A combination of Ladbrokes with most of Gala Coral would create a UK market leader with a stronger business profile than either group could separately, Fitch Ratings says. Depending on the capital structure decided by the new entity, it may need to raise new equity or quasi equity if it wants to achieve a financial profile similar to Ladbrokes' standalone profile. Ladbrokes revealed the early stage merger talks over Gala Coral's betting shops, Italian operations and online business late Monday. It did not say how a deal would be structured but that it could include an equity placing to strengthen the balance sheet of the combined entity. Even without an equity placing, the combined entity's credit rating would probably be no more than one notch below Ladbrokes' current 'BB' rating. Any assigned rating would depend on multiple factors, in addition to leverage considerations. The business profile of the combined entity would be supported by the combination of Gala's strong online presence, where Ladbrokes has underperformed, and its Italian operations, with Ladbrokes' and Coral's large UK shop portfolio, well-known brands and long UK track records. Ladbrokes' Australian presence would strengthen the combined group's international diversification. We believe there would also be the potential for material cost savings through the closure of some of the combined group's 4,000 UK betting shops. Other synergies and cost savings are possible. For example, the two companies share the same machine provider and could therefore achieve purchasing savings. There may also be revenue synergies from merging the two businesses. We would expect some execution risk, particularly in integrating the two online businesses, while the potential demands of UK competition authorities are another unknown. An attempt by Ladbrokes to buy Coral in 1998 was blocked due to concerns it would reduce competition. The subsequent migration of the industry to online means we do not expect a deal would be blocked, but the companies could be forced to sell parts of their UK portfolio, especially given the significant overlap between the two companies in high-street locations. As many lease contracts would come to expire in the coming years we would expect an acceleration of shop disposals. Contact: Jean-Pierre Husband Director Corporates +44 20 3530 115 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Paula Murphy Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1718 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.