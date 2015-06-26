Fitch Ratings Releases Global Short-Term Rating 2014 Transition and Default Study

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today published an update of the rating migration and default experience of Fitch-rated global corporate and structured finance short-term ratings through 2014. The low default rate persisted across the corporate finance sector. Fitch Ratings recorded three short-term corporate finance (financial institution and industrial) defaults in 2014. The resulting average 12-month default rate for 2014 was 0.2%, below the 1990-2013 historical 12-month average of 0.31%. The ratio of downgrades to upgrades - year-over-year - for 2014 was a moderate 0.9 to 1. The share of corporate finance issuers downgraded - 3.1% in 2014 - declined from over 6% recorded in 2013. The upgrade margin was tighter, with 3.5% upgraded in 2014 compared with 2.4% in 2013. For the second consecutive year, there were no upgrades or downgrades year-over-year registered for short-term structured finance ratings in 2014. All ratings either remained the same or were paid in full, with a small balance of less than 1% that were withdrawn. The study is titled 'Fitch Ratings Global Short-Term Rating 2014 Transition and Default Study' and is available on Fitch's web site under Credit Market Research. Contacts: Charlotte Needham Senior Director +1-212-908-0794 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Stephanie Mah Senior Director +1-212-908-0884 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Fitch Ratings Global Short-Term Rating 2014 Transition and Default Study here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.